Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Gets Thrilling New Trailer

Developer Spike Chunsoft and publisher Bandai Namco have unveiled an action-packed trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, showing off both new and familiar gameplay elements and introducing almost a dozen playable characters.

“Because this game is a genuine sequel and evolution of the series, one of our goals was to preserve the essence of what made the Budokai Tenkaichi series so popular: an enjoyable, dynamic 3D-action battle experience that deeply captures the elements of Dragon Ball,” said producer Jun Furutani.

Confirmed playable characters include Burter, Dyspo, Hit, Jeice, Kakunsa, Master Roshi, Nappa, Super Saiyan Broly, Super Saiyan Kale, Super Trunks, and Toppo. Over 160 different characters and forms will be included in the release.

“In addition to close-range attacks with rush attacks and combos, we kept battle systems such as the Dragon Dash, which enables high-speed movement, the iconic counter system that fans know and love, as well as the ‘Impact Action,’ which allows intense fisticuffs or the exchange of energy blasts,” Furutani continued.

“We have also paid attention to the graphic aspects so that you can enjoy not only the challenge of the battles themselves, but also the fun of just watching battles.”

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO won’t have a split-screen mode like the classic Budokai Tenkaichi games. All matchups will be made online.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is in development for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A release date has not been announced, though the team has hinted at a late 2024 or early 2025 release.