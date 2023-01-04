Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ESRB Rating Revealed

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is, without doubt, one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, however the details are still gradually being drip-fed to us. Now we stand just three months from the game’s launch, and as is often the way when we stand this close to a game’s launch, the game’s rating has emerged, courtesy of the ESRB. The game has received a Mature 17+ rating, with the listing citing “Blood and gore, Violence.”

The full, detailed summary from the ESRB reads,

This is an action game in which players join a large-scale battle against an evil sorcerer in Late Han Dynasty China. From a third-person perspective, players use swords, spears, hammers, magic, and clubs in melee combat against enemies (e.g., soldiers, demons, ghouls). Combat is fast-paced, highlighted by large blood-splatter effects, screams of pain, and explosions. Finishing moves sometimes depict characters dramatically impaled on swords or lances. Several scenes depict multiple corpses and/or large pools/smears of blood.

About Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

“A new dark fantasy Three Kingdoms masocore game from Team NINJA, the developers of Nioh.

184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’.”

Features

Demons in the Kingdom: A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier’s strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It’s madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before!

A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier’s strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It’s madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before! Awaken the Power Within: Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the “Five Phases”.

Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the “Five Phases”. Live by the Sword: Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 3, 2023.

