Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s “Action Trailer” Released

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is certainly among 2023’s most anticipated titles. Developer Team Ninja has certainly been flexing their muscle in recent years developing a host of games that arguably stand toe-to-toe with the best that Soulsborne sub-genre creators and masters FromSoftware have developed, and now we’ve received a new look at their newest work, courtesy of a new “Action Trailer.”

The new footage from the action-RPG depicts boss fights against especially violent Boars, Alligators, and Apes. None seem overly kind of keen to cut you some slack on your adventure, so get ready for a world of hurt being unleashed upon you. The game also shows off Lu Bu, and Guan Yu, heroes of the Three Kingdoms era joining the fray.

At the same time as the trailer debuted the game’s Steam page sprung to life, sharing some further information about the game’s post-launch DLC, via a Season Pass, with DLC 1: “Battle of Zhongyuan” scheduled for release in June 2023, DLC 2: “Conqueror of Jiangdong” scheduled for release in September 2023, and DLC 3 “Upheaval in Jingxiang” scheduled for release in December 2023.

Tecmo-Koei provided some fascinating, expanded details about what we saw in the above trailer, saying

To celebrate digital pre-orders going live, we released an electrifying Action Trailer, showcasing never-before-seen bosses, environments, and weapons. The trailer also highlights some of the famed warriors from the Three Kingdoms era who will be making their presence felt throughout the game, including Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, Zhao Yun, and Lu Bu. Watch the Action Trailer now on YouTube to get an early taste of what it’s like inside a Three Kingdoms infested with demons!

About Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.

A new dark fantasy Three Kingdoms action RPG from Team NINJA, the developers of Nioh.

184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 3, 2023

