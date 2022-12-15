Portal RTX Hides A 4090 Sized Secret

It's a fun reference to a product that a few consumers may not find as much fun as others.

A Portal RTX player has found a surprising, but amusing reference in the middle of the game.

Nvidia placed one of their own RTX 4090 GPUs smack dab in the middle of the game, simply laid out on a flattened cardboard box.

Simply put, the RTX 4090 is the king of the mountain for graphics card in 2022. We reported on the huge promise the GPU was rumored to have in September, and it’s simply become the beloved new standard for GPUs.

Is what I would write if the GPU also didn’t go through a firestorm of controversy. That controversy didn’t surround the performance or price of the RTX 4090 itself, so much as it was about the divisive new 12VHPWR connector.

That connector was supposed to make power delivery to the GPU more efficient and easier. Instead, users found those cables melting in front of them, leading to the total ruination of these cards that are worth over $ 1,000.

The controversy was so bad that Nvidia is now facing a lawsuit from one such RTX 4090 user. In a sad twist, Nvidia eventually revealed their findings that the reason for the cable melting is that the connectors to the 12VHPWR and the RTX 4090 were not correctly inserted. In other words, there was no defect in the GPU or even the new connector, but because the tech was just introduced, consumers didn’t know how to use it correctly.

With all that taken into account, it’s quite amusing that not only is the RTX 4090 GPU found in the game, but that Nvidia, who would have programmed Portal RTX themselves, added that Easter egg in an unseemly place.

Gamers who have played Portal would have surmised that this Easter egg was probably placed a bit later in the game, when the whole Aperture Science Laboratories thing figuratively and literally starts falling apart for Chell.

As for Portal RTX itself, it’s a great port, which Nvidia has used to highlight the merits of ray tracing and their DLSS 3 technology, which increased the game’s framerates tp over four times as many frames. Nvidia also went out of the way to make new high resolution textures and models to make the game the best it can look.

Portal RTX is free for all Portal owners on PC, but of course, you will need to have an RTX card to play it.

Source: GameRant