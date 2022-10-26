Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Launches This March!

Since it was first revealed several months ago at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been one of the talks of the town. The game, which draws heavily upon FromSoftware’s Souls titles as well ass Team Ninja’s own Ninja Gaiden and NiOh games instantly caught the eyes of fans due to its combination of slick combat, and its richly detailed world. The game even recently had a demo event across its various launch platforms. What will please fans the most though is that the marketing cycle is a relatively short one for the game; having been announced in June, Team Ninja have now revealed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch on March 3, 2023.

A Team Ninja-issued press release, revealing the fantastic news reads, “Today Koei Tecmo and developer Team NINJA announced a 3rd March 2023 worldwide release date for their action-packed dark fantasy, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Team Ninja’s demon-plagued epic will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Windows and Steam, and will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.”

As Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo go on to reveal in the press release, there will be several editions of the game available to purchase for eager fans, a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition will include a Season Pass that features three DLC packs. Contained amongst the DLC will be new generals, new demons, new scenarios, new stages, new weapon types, a digital artbook and soundtrack, and more. Those who purchase the game before March 16, 2023 will also receive “Baihu Armor,” while those who preorder digitally will also receive “Zhuque Armor.” Fans of physical media will also be able to preorder a SteelBook Launch Edition, which includes an exclusive collectible case along with bonus DLC items “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong.”

Recent reporting, along with interviews with Team Ninja has revealed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will include 40 hours of gameplay, will be providing players with a mission-based structure as opposed to an open-world one, and will possess just one difficulty level, a subject that is constantly a point of controversy in the last half-decade, but one that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and games like it, take in their stride.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty isn’t then only game that Team Ninja have publicly confirmed. It was just last month that the developer confimed in a PlayStation State Of Play showcase that they have another new IP in development, Rise Of The Ronin, which is a PlayStation and PC exclusive title.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 3, 2023.