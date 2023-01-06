One Piece Odyssey Has A Demo Coming Next Week

One Piece is a massive IP, and over the years, fans have watched Monkey D. Luffy and his crew take on all sorts of new enemies during their escapades. Now a new adventure is landing in a video game format for players to embark on. Currently, One Piece Odyssey is set to launch next week, which should give players plenty of content to go through this month. But, if you’re hesitant to pick this game up, then there might be some interest in trying it out beforehand. Today we’re finding out that a demo is being released for the game, which will arrive a few days before the game’s official launch.

Today a new video has been uploaded from the Bandai Namco YouTube channel. The main producer for One Piece Odyssey, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, brought out one final message before players joined in on the fun with One Piece Odyssey. Katsuaki unveiled that a demo will be available for the game on January 10, 2023. That means you’ll get to try out a demo build for the title prior to the game’s official launch on January 13, 2023. Fortunately, we’re given some insight into what players can expect with this demo, and it’s essentially the first couple hours of the game.

According to the producer, the demo will feature the first one to two hours of the game narrative. Players will get the game’s intro, where Luffy and his crew land on a mysterious island called Waford. We’re told that this should give players a sense of how the game will handle when it launches, which includes their take on the battle system. Although, Katsuaki noted that since this is an RPG, not every feature will be available for players to enjoy. Some of these mechanics will be gradually unlocked as you progress through the game campaign.

Fortunately, since this game demo comes out just a couple of days before the official game launches, players can experience an easy transition. Those of you who plan to pick the game up at launch can jump right into the game where the demo leaves off. Again, One Piece Odyssey is set to launch on January 13, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the producer’s video message on the upcoming demo within the video embedded above.

Source