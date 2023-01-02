Genshin Impact: Cloud Retainer Could Appear As A Human For Chinese New Year

This event may be one of many of Hoyoverse's plans to make interesting and varied content to engage end game Genshin Impact players.

New Genshin Impact rumors suggest that the elusive, popular Cloud Retainer, may be appearing in human form later this month.

Unfortunately, Genshin Impact may have to temper their expectations. Unlike the surprise entry of Scaramouche to the fold, it is unlikely that Cloud Retainer will become a playable character with a Banner Event.

A Chinese speaker shared this information online, and it was translated by other fans:

“Cloud Retainer will appear in her human form in a PV. She has glasses and uses the Tall Female model, she is a ‘Tsundere” and will not be a playable character. She has cryo imagery, her trousers are similar to Shenhe’s and her back is like Shenhe’s, in the shape of a bird, with her hair being kind of like a ponytail. She is sacred and innocent.”

The same leak also indicates that this human appearance will be happening in an event called the Lantern Rite. The Lantern Rite was expressly designed by Hoyoverse to commemorate the Chinese new year. The next Chinese new year is coming up this January 22, 2023, as a year of the rabbit.

The next paragraph will describe Cloud Retainer’s story in Genshin Impact, you can skip on to the next to avoid spoilers.

The Cloud Retainer is an adeptus who lives in Mt Aocang, Liyue. She was friends with Morax and adopted and raised Shenhe. She is a vital part of the Genshin Impact’s story. However, the same story would have her be distrustful of humans, and therefore she would keep her distance away from them. For these reasons, it may be unlikely that Hoyoverse could come up with a scenario that would make her a playable character.

Cloud Retainer is also a vital character for players to meet to play the Archon Quests. There is a significant challenge to even finding Cloud Retainer’s home in Liyue, much less meet her, so she may not necessarily be familiar to all Genshin Impact players, compared to, say, Ganyu, but the more hardcore fans would definitely know her.

If Cloud Retainer turns out to not be a playable character, this is likely part of Hoyoverse’s initiative to make varied and interesting end game content for Genshin Impact players. The devs themselves had told fans that they considered the reaction to another piece of content, Spiral Abyss, in making new end game content.

It isn’t likely that Hoyoverse will be installing a Holocaust exhibit in Genshin Impact, at least not anytime soon. But they may employ similar out of the box thinking for future end game content. If this rumored event is any indication, they may lean hard on their fans’ love for the franchise’s story and its deep cuts.

