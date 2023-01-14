Genshin Impact: How to Ascend the Raiden Shogun

The Raiden Shogun is the best Electro character to date. Find out how to level her up and add her to your party.

Genshin Impact welcomed back the Raiden Shogun for its Version 3.3 limited character banner. Overall, the Raiden Shogun is the best Electro character in the game. She can fit into any team composition and fill any role with little to no modifications to her build. So you want to get the Raiden Shogun at the same level as the rest of your team.

Thankfully, collecting Materials for the Raiden Shogun can be done in the same area of Inazuma. Raiden’s Inazuma Specialty is the Amakumo Fruit. This can only be found on Seirai Island. No shop owners sell the Amakumo Fruit. However, it’s very easy to find throughout Seirai Island and it’s harvested in pairs.

Go after the Nobushi and Kairagi normal enemies for the Handguard series. This is a prime example of why you should collect everything, because Raiden needs the Handguard series for both Ascension and Talents. And if you’re trying to Triple Crown the Raiden Shogun, you will run out of Handguards, the Kageuchi Handguard specifically.

Finally, you’ll need the Storm Beads from the Thunder Manifestation on Amakumo Peak. Currently, only Kujou Sara and the Raiden Shogun use Storm Beads for Ascension, so you won’t have characters fighting for resources. And even if you do, focus on Raiden. She’s just that good of a character. Also, the Electro sword is really cool.

You won’t need to go to another normal boss for the gem series – Thunder Manifestation will drop the Vajrada Amethyst series. As usual, the higher the World Level, the better rewards you’ll get. But unless you’re really lucky, you’ll primarily get Chunks and Fragments. Make sure you’re ready for crafting the Gemstones.

Overall, you’ll be in great shape if you do a daily route around Seirai Island. Start with the boss battle on Amakumo Peak and make your way around the island. For the most part, you shouldn’t need to go to the side islands to the southeast – basically, you don’t really need the Waverider to do your daily Raiden route. Once you defeat all the Nobushi and collect your Amakumo Fruit, you can go back to the Thunder Manifestation for another round of boss drops.

Materials by Ascension Level

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

3 Amakumo Fruit

3 Old Handguard

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments

2 Storm Beads

10 Amakumo Fruit

15 Old Handguard

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments

4 Storm Beads

20 Amakumo Fruit

12 Kageuchi Handguard

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks

8 Storm Beads

30 Amakumo Fruit

18 Kageuchi Handguard

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks

12 Storm Beads

45 Amakumo Fruit

12 Famed Handguard

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

20 Storm Beads

60 Amakumo Fruit

24 Famed Handguard

120,000 Mora