Genshin Impact: Thundering Pulse Ascension Guide

Thundering Pulse is part of the 5-Star Inazuma weapon set. It increases the wielder's base ATK and provides damage buffs based on specific conditions.

Though it doesn’t fit her color palette, Thundering Pulse is Yoimiya’s signature weapon in Genshin Impact. Overall, this Bow is great for any DPS character due to its CRIT DMG stat. Primarily, it increases the wielder’s ATK and Normal Attack DMG, so Bow characters who rely on infused Normal Attacks will do best with this.

While this is a good Bow for Yoimiya, other characters like Ganyu, Tighnari, Yelan, and Lyney can effectively use Thundering Pulse.

Weapon Skill – Rule by Thunder

At R0, Thundering Pulse increases the wielder’s ATK by 20%. The wielder can also gain a Thunder Emblem in one of three ways: using a Normal Attack that deals Elemental DMG, casting an Elemental Skill, and having less than 100% Energy. The wielder can have a maximum of 3 stacks.

At stacks 1/2/3, Normal Attack DMG increases by 12/24/36%. Depending on how the stack was acquired, each stack may have a different duration. Stacks gained through the Normal Attack method last 5 seconds. Elemental Skill stacks last 10 seconds. Stacks gained through the Energy option last until the wielder’s Energy reaches 100%.

Refinement

Each Refinement level increases the base ATK buff and Normal Attack DMG buffs provided by Thunder Emblem. ATK increases by 5% per Refinement, with Thundering Pulse increasing the wielder’s ATK by up to 40% by R5. Each of the three Thunder Emblem stacks increases by 3/5/10% per Refinement, allowing for a max of 24/48/80% increase to Normal Attack DMG.

Stats by Level

Level Base ATK CRIT DMG 1 46 14.4% 20 122 25.4% 40 235 37.1% 50 308 42.9% 60 382 48.7% 70 457 54.5% 80 532 60.3% 90 608 66.2%

All Weapon Ascension Materials

Ascension Material – Narukami’s Magatamas

The Domain, Court of Flowing Sand, provides Narukami’s Magatamas on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This Domain is located on Narukami Island, north of Mt. Yougou.

When challenging this Domain, all characters receive increased Shield Strength and an additional buff based on the Crystallize reaction. Recommended Elements include Geo and Cryo.

Elite Enemy Material – Prisms

When defeated in battle, Mirror Maidens will drop the Dismal Prism, Crystal Prism, and Polarizing Prism. Mirror Maidens can be found primarily in Inazuma. You can use the Adventurer Handbook to lock on to Mirror Maiden locations.

Common Enemy Material – Arrowheads

All types of Hilichurl Shooters will drop the Firm Arrowhead, Sharp Arrowhead, and/or the Weathered Arrowhead. If you tend to pick up all items after defeating enemies, you should have all the Arrowheads you need.

Materials by Ascension

Ascension 1 5 Narukami’s Wisdom

5 Dismal Prism

3 Firm Arrowhead

10,000 Mora Ascension 2 5 Narukami’s Joy

18 Dismal Prism

12 Firm Arrowhead

20,000 Mora Ascension 3 9 Narukami’s Joy

9 Crystal Prism

9 Sharp Arrowhead

30,000 Mora Ascension 4 5 Narukami’s Affection

18 Crystal Prism

14 Sharp Arrowhead

45,000 Mora Ascension 5 9 Narukami’s Affection

14 Polarizing Prism

9 Weathered Arrowhead

55,000 Mora Ascension 6 6 Narukami’s Valor

27 Polarizing Prism

18 Weathered Arrowhead

65,000 Mora Total Ascension Materials 5 Narukami’s Wisdom

14 Narukami’s Joy

14 Narukami’s Affection

6 Narukami’s Valor

23 Dismal Prism

27 Crystal Prism

41 Polarizing Prism

15 Firm Arrowhead

23 Sharp Arrowhead

27 Weathered Arrowhead

225,000 Mora

