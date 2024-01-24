Genshin Impact: Thundering Pulse Ascension Guide

Though it doesn’t fit her color palette, Thundering Pulse is Yoimiya’s signature weapon in Genshin Impact. Overall, this Bow is great for any DPS character due to its CRIT DMG stat. Primarily, it increases the wielder’s ATK and Normal Attack DMG, so Bow characters who rely on infused Normal Attacks will do best with this.
While this is a good Bow for Yoimiya, other characters like Ganyu, Tighnari, Yelan, and Lyney can effectively use Thundering Pulse.
Weapon Skill – Rule by Thunder
At R0, Thundering Pulse increases the wielder’s ATK by 20%. The wielder can also gain a Thunder Emblem in one of three ways: using a Normal Attack that deals Elemental DMG, casting an Elemental Skill, and having less than 100% Energy. The wielder can have a maximum of 3 stacks.
At stacks 1/2/3, Normal Attack DMG increases by 12/24/36%. Depending on how the stack was acquired, each stack may have a different duration. Stacks gained through the Normal Attack method last 5 seconds. Elemental Skill stacks last 10 seconds. Stacks gained through the Energy option last until the wielder’s Energy reaches 100%.
Refinement
Each Refinement level increases the base ATK buff and Normal Attack DMG buffs provided by Thunder Emblem. ATK increases by 5% per Refinement, with Thundering Pulse increasing the wielder’s ATK by up to 40% by R5. Each of the three Thunder Emblem stacks increases by 3/5/10% per Refinement, allowing for a max of 24/48/80% increase to Normal Attack DMG.
Stats by Level
|Level
|Base ATK
|CRIT DMG
|1
|46
|14.4%
|20
|122
|25.4%
|40
|235
|37.1%
|50
|308
|42.9%
|60
|382
|48.7%
|70
|457
|54.5%
|80
|532
|60.3%
|90
|608
|66.2%
All Weapon Ascension Materials
Ascension Material – Narukami’s Magatamas
The Domain, Court of Flowing Sand, provides Narukami’s Magatamas on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This Domain is located on Narukami Island, north of Mt. Yougou.
When challenging this Domain, all characters receive increased Shield Strength and an additional buff based on the Crystallize reaction. Recommended Elements include Geo and Cryo.
Elite Enemy Material – Prisms
When defeated in battle, Mirror Maidens will drop the Dismal Prism, Crystal Prism, and Polarizing Prism. Mirror Maidens can be found primarily in Inazuma. You can use the Adventurer Handbook to lock on to Mirror Maiden locations.
Common Enemy Material – Arrowheads
All types of Hilichurl Shooters will drop the Firm Arrowhead, Sharp Arrowhead, and/or the Weathered Arrowhead. If you tend to pick up all items after defeating enemies, you should have all the Arrowheads you need.
Materials by Ascension
|Ascension 1
|5 Narukami’s Wisdom
5 Dismal Prism
3 Firm Arrowhead
10,000 Mora
|Ascension 2
|5 Narukami’s Joy
18 Dismal Prism
12 Firm Arrowhead
20,000 Mora
|Ascension 3
|9 Narukami’s Joy
9 Crystal Prism
9 Sharp Arrowhead
30,000 Mora
|Ascension 4
|5 Narukami’s Affection
18 Crystal Prism
14 Sharp Arrowhead
45,000 Mora
|Ascension 5
|9 Narukami’s Affection
14 Polarizing Prism
9 Weathered Arrowhead
55,000 Mora
|Ascension 6
|6 Narukami’s Valor
27 Polarizing Prism
18 Weathered Arrowhead
65,000 Mora
|Total Ascension Materials
|5 Narukami’s Wisdom
14 Narukami’s Joy
14 Narukami’s Affection
6 Narukami’s Valor
23 Dismal Prism
27 Crystal Prism
41 Polarizing Prism
15 Firm Arrowhead
23 Sharp Arrowhead
27 Weathered Arrowhead
225,000 Mora
