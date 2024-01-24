Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Is Highest Rated Game In The Franchise

This may be the one that's poised to break out as a true mainstream AAA.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is already a franchise highlight, receiving the highest metascores the series has ever received.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the title has received a solid 90 Metacritic on PlayStation 5, a respectable 89 on PC, and an even higher 93 for Xbox Series X|S. That makes it the highest rating game in the history of the franchise on MetaCritic. On OpenCritic, the game has received a Mighty Rating, with a top critic average of 90 and 100 % of critics recommending the game.

Reviews are also generally in agreement in what they say about the game. This is the most refined RPG in the series, and already a contender for one of the best in the year. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set in Hawaii, and serves as a passing of the torch of sorts between the series’ two protagonists; the taciturn and now considerably older Kazuma Kiryu, and the younger, more carefree Ichiban Kasuga.

As always, there is a dissonance between the main story campaign, and the many side missions and stories that players can get into. Dondoko Island, as expected, is part homage and sendoff to Animal Crossing, that is well integrated into the narrative of the game as a whole. Not only is it a useful side mission to the player, it also does not overstay its welcome and try to become a real life sim game of its own.

Another notable talking point is the large amount of content found in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Reviewers talk about not having really been able to complete everything and going straight to the ending. In an age where a lot of content is saved up for seasons and battle passes, this is good value for the player.

While it is possible for other games to overcome Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth in the rest of the year, it already serves as an interesting contrast to last year’s big hit, Baldur’s Gate 3. While both are content rich, highly developed RPGs, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s frivolous tone and unique game design do stand very differently to Larian’s strong return to the elements of turn based Western RPG conventions.

And there’s another reason for this comparison, and one that Sega and RGG Studio are definitely very hopeful about. While the Yakuza/RGG/Like A Dragon series definitely has a global fanbase, it’s also true that it isn’t quite the giant AAA franchise that Sega hopes for, in the same way that Rockstar Games has Grand Theft Auto or Activision has Call of Duty.

With this high a rating, Sega and RGG Studio would like nothing more than for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth to become the breakout hit that Baldur’s Gate 3 was. That would bring it in line with Monster Hunter, and would be the perfect way to cap the franchise’s 19 year journey.