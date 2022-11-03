Should You Pull for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a hugely successful CRPG that has garnered an astronomical amount of attention since its release. Within Genshin Impact, there are certain characters that you can pull for. Today we will be discussing whether or not players should pull for Yoimiya. What kind of team compositions she fits into, and if she is worth spending those precious Primogems on? These are essential questions to ask as resources are limited for most players, especially free-to-play players. So finding out whether or not Yoimiya fits into your team composition is vital.

Below we will discuss Yoimiya at length to determine what kind of character she is. As well as what uses she has within specific team compositions. So if you want to know more about Yoimiya, we have you covered. All you have to do is read further to find out whether or not to save those Primogems.

More Guides:

Genshin Impact: Best Cyno Builds | Genshin Impact: Cyno Talent Guide |Genshin Impact: How to Build Nilou | Genshin Impact Announces Wanderer and Faruzan for Version 3.3 | Genshin Impact: Nilou Constellation Guide |

Why Pull for Yoimiya?

Yoimiya is a four-star Pyro DPS bow user. Players primarily use her for damage and to set up reactions. Since she is a bow user, it is advantageous for players to light enemies on fire from afar. In addition, she is praised for her high amounts of single-target damage. However, this is not the only thing she has going for her, as she also has an auto-homing attack, meaning she is easy to pick up and play.

This means that players who aren’t the most technically or mechanically skilled can learn how to play her quite easily. In addition, she tends to pair well with solid supports, such as Bennett or Yun Jin. Players can use these supports to keep Yoimiya up so that she continues to deal damage to enemies. Finally, she can fit within several team compositions quite well due to the accessibility of her kit. This makes her an all-around solid choice for players to spend those hard-earned Primogems on.

Should You Use Yoimiya?

Using Yoimiya can be highly beneficial if played into the right team composition. Her ability to do damage with little mechanical skill is excellent at adapting to any situation. For these reasons, we can recommend Yoimiya for players seeking an easy DPS character to add to their roster. Players will find her entertaining and a great choice, provided you have the support needed to help her.

While free-to-play players may want to hold onto their Primogems, they must ensure room within their team before pulling for Yoimiya. Yoimiya is a fantastic DPS character built correctly into a team that works for her. So if players wish to have her on their team, they are highly advised to pull for her on the current banner.