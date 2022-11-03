Should You Pull For Nahida in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a highly successful CRPG with a myriad of beautiful characters. The world of Teyvat is full of many wonders. Within this cast of characters is the newest addition to the roster. Nahida is the Dendro Archon, who is responsible for watching over the people of Sumeru. She can be a powerful asset on the player’s team. Nahida can use her Dendro reactions with several different characters in the game. But what if players are unsure about her place within their team composition? This guide is to help players determine how useful she will be for their respective teams.

Below we will discuss Nahida, at length, whether or not you should pull for her and in which teams she should be most viable. This will allow free-to-play players the chance to judge whether or not she is worth it for them. So if you are trying to save your Primogems for a rainy day, continue reading below.

What is Nahida’s Role?

Nahida is a character that can serve multiple purposes within a team composition. The Dendro Archon primarily serves as a DPS character. This means that having her as your damage dealer on your team is exceptionally viable. How she interacts with the other characters’ reactions makes her a character that can fit well into any team composition. The primary way in which she does this is by setting up her Quicken and Bloom reactions.

This will ensure that you are dealing almost constant damage to your foes. Ideally, you would also have a Hydro character that can heal your team during combat, allowing Nahida to focus on creating reactions. Players must use her Elemental Skill to mark multiple opponents. Doing this will allow the other characters in your party to couple their damage alongside Nahida’s. For optimal DPS, it is advised that players use either a Pyro or Hydro ability on their opponents before using Nahida’s Elemental Skill.

Should You Use Nahida on Your Team?

Nahida will offer a lot of utility to teams that use Hydro and Electro—so having a team that compliments this is advised. So if you have characters such as Kokomi or were lucky enough to pull Cyno, these would be great fits for Nahida. All in all, Nahida makes a wonderful addition to a Hydro and Electro team. Making her a solid choice for use with characters such as Raiden Shogun, Kazuha, and Zhongli, which all benefit from using Nahida’s Dendro reactions. Therefore, players who wish to use the Dendro Archon on their team will find her a solid choice.