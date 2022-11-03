Aquatico Is an Underwater City-Builder Surfacing in January

This underwater city-building experience sure looks unique

This is one for the diving enthusiasts out there but make sure you’ve got enough oxygen because it could be curtains for you. Overseer Games has announced that its underwater city-builder Aquatico will be coming up from the surface in the new year, with a January 19 release date in its eyes. The game’s demo became hugely successful at the October Next Fest and became one of the most played and downloaded demos at the event. This fantastic news also came with the announcement that the team is releasing a brand-new public beta test that begins on November 11, but first, check out the demo trailer below.

The demo trailer for Aquatico

The beta event is set to feature two lots of unique scenarios for players that will include something called the “fresh start” as well as a brand-new tutorial, and it will also come with a ready-built city that you can expand on if that’s more your thing. For anyone that will be checking the beta out next week, you will have the chance to experience all the new features that include exciting expeditions that will have you traveling to the furthest depths of the ocean, or even creating connections that bridge the gap between the lower and upper levels. But one thing we can all agree on (hopefully) is what the best feature will be, and it’s the pet system that will be included in the beta, as well as countless other aspects.

Aquatico has an interesting story as well, one that will truly allow you to experience the pressure of the ocean depths. After the Earth’s surface, unfortunately, became a barren and inhospitable wasteland, humanity decided to put its hopes into the beginning of a new life down in the seas. But building a sustainable future underneath the waves doesn’t come easy, something that you will find out very quickly for yourself. Players will need to build their very own utopia on the ocean floor, one that is set across multiple levels and comes with countless unforeseen challenges.

Some of the key features that this game possesses are as follows:

Build Your Own Unique World – Players have the chance to develop a fabulously individual city that makes escape from their former world a dream rather than a necessity. Survive all the challenges that the sea has to offer, while also looking after your own people.

– Players have the chance to develop a fabulously individual city that makes escape from their former world a dream rather than a necessity. Survive all the challenges that the sea has to offer, while also looking after your own people. Surviving Isn’t Easy – You will need to discover biomes and gather resources while securing temperature readings and managing the multiple levels of your underwater kingdom. Beware of sharks and whales though because a couple of them attacking your city isn’t ideal.

You will need to discover biomes and gather resources while securing temperature readings and managing the multiple levels of your underwater kingdom. Beware of sharks and whales though because a couple of them attacking your city isn’t ideal. Development Is Key – Unlock new technologies and buildings through a vast research tree that will determine how you construct your underwater city. From defensive grids and drone recycling to sushi houses and oxygen.

– Unlock new technologies and buildings through a vast research tree that will determine how you construct your underwater city. From defensive grids and drone recycling to sushi houses and oxygen. Exploration Is A Dream – Use drones and submarines to explore the depths of the ocean while constructing lines and overseeing expeditions to investigate the darker areas of the sea. These will bring rewards and offer you rare resources to help you progress through the game with ease.

