Xbox Game Pass May 2025 Wave 1 Comes Packed With Some Fresh New Hits

A new month means a new barrage of entertainment to sit in, watch, or play. Whatever subscription services you have tied to your household, there’s always a fresh new selection of content rolled out monthly. For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, you’re set up with two major monthly waves. Today, we’re finally getting our first wave of game announcements.

It took us to the end of the first week of May, but on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has confirmed a new barrage of video games heading to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. As a quick reminder, if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll find two waves of game additions monthly. The first wave of games will take us to the midway point of the month, whereas the second wave will meet us at the very start of the following month.

Xbox Game Pass May 2025 Wave 1 Additions

Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Today Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Console) – May 7 Now with Game Pass Standard

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – May 7 Now with Game Pass Standard

Metal Slug Tactics (Console) – May 7 Now with Game Pass Standard

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 8 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 8 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud and Console) – May 13 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 15 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 16 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard



Hopefully, you spot a few games from the first wave of game additions to keep your interest. That said, while the waves bring in new games, we also get confirmation of games heading off the service. You’ll find that the following games will be leaving soon. However, now, you have a 20% discount to purchase the game if you wish to keep it in your digital libraries.

Leaving May 15