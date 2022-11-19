Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Confuses Fans

One of the worst things about new generations of Pokemon is that they always seem to get leaked before the launch of the games. Sadly, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet weren’t immune to that. However, if you were able to avoid said spoilers, you will have a unique experience as you gaze in wonder at each new Pokemon you see and meet. One thing that the leaks don’t talk about, however, is how those Pokemon evolve. The standard way of leveling up to a certain point isn’t enough to trigger an evolution with all Pokemon. Some require special methods to grow.

You all know of some of them. Some stones can invoke evolution, and there is the “happiness gauge” that can get Pokemon to evolve. Some only evolve in specific spots or times of the day, etc. So there’s a lot to remember and figure out as you play the games. But for one Pokemon, it is still being determined how it evolves. It just does without rhyme or reason.

Tandemaus is the Pokemon we’re referring to here. The creature is a Normal-Type Pokemon and looks like a yarn mouse. It was shown off in a previous trailer for the game but not officially named or detailed before launch. It does evolve into a creature called Maushold, but if you ask trainers how it evolves or why, no one can answer it.

You see, if you get it to Level 25, Tandemaus turns into Maushold, and that sounds pretty standard, right? However, unlike every other Pokemon, there’s no “evolution scene” where you see it transform into its new form. Instead, it’s Tandemaus one second and then Maushold the next.

Just as confusing, Maushold has “multiple forms” depending on how many “mice” are with it. For example, in its “Family of Four” form, it has this Pokedex entry:

“The two little ones just appeared one day. The group might be a family of related Pokemon, but no one knows for sure.”

So potentially, The Pokemon Company pulled a fast one and made this Pokemon “not evolve” via a cutscene to throw players off. While it is an odd thing to do, you have to admit the world of Pokemon doesn’t always make sense.

In Gen 8, many Pokemon had incredibly precise ways of evolving, which frustrated players to no end. But here, you get a new Pokemon. It’s just without all the fanfare.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

Source: ComicBook.com