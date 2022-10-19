Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Video Highlights Music Of The Game

Tomorrow is a big day for Nintendo Switch fans, as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope finally arrives! The game has been almost five years in the making, and fans get increasingly excited about the turn-based strategy adventure game with each new tease. The team at Ubisoft has been working really hard on this, and we’ve seen just how much they’ve put into the title over the last week or so. First, we’ve heard about how they wanted to expand the capabilities of the Rabbids and the accessibility features, and now, we’re hearing more about the game’s music. A topic that is highlighted by a 14-minute documentary that came out today.

Music is essential in titles like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope because they help set the tone for both battles and the worlds that are being explored. The head of the game notes right at the beginning of the video that he wanted music that helped “underline the cosmic adventure” of the game.

One of the things that they did for the sequel was hire three composers to make different music. They wanted to ensure they had the right feel for each piece and “stimulate” the series by bringing “new vibes” and sounds into the expanding universe.

At first, that might sound odd, but as the Audio Director for the game noted, every time you bring a new composer into the mix, you get a new set of eyes, thoughts, and feelings about that game. In his own words, the different composers “translate the world” differently through their music.

He also notes that while the composers are different, they have a complimentary nature to them with their music, making it all feel like one giant piece of music.

As you’ll see throughout the video, the composers get interviewed and talk about their work on the title. One of them even worked on Mario previously, and she was excited to get back with the character in this way.

You’ll also hear the various tracks from the game, including some battle tracks and world tracks, and see the orchestra in action as they bring the music to life.

We won’t dive further into it because you should watch the documentary yourself. But it’s clear that the Ubisoft team wanted to ensure Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope had a musical feeling to it that couldn’t be ignored. The sound design in AAA titles is incredibly important because people now more than ever look for how the music benefits the game, lifts it, and helps them feel something during key moments.

You’ll be able to listen to the full game’s soundtrack when the title arrives tomorrow on the Nintendo Switch! So keep your ears open!

Source: YouTube