NBA 2K23 Season 2 Set to Tip-off on October 21

NBA 2K23 Season 2 will begin in just a couple of days

NBA fans around the world should know that the NBA season started on Tuesday after what felt like an unbearably long summer without it. And in conjunction with that start, 2K Games has revealed that the NBA 2K23 Season 2 will be launched on Friday, October 21, and this new season is set to have a bunch of new content too, which is great because the reviews for the full game have been slightly mixed.

Ready for Season 2?



The NBA season is underway, blaze your own trail through the Wild West to earn all-new rewards 🤠



The official post and trailer for the upcoming Season 2.

NBA 2K23 Season 2 will be introducing new aspects for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and the W*, which aims to encourage people to get in the mood for the upcoming Halloween event. In Season 2, players will follow the poster boy of this year’s edition, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, as he works his way through the Wild West, hoping to win the Larry O’Brien trophy, while challenging the juggernauts of the West like the Golden State Warriors, and the very unpredictable Los Angeles Lakers.

Season 2 will feature a whole host of new features as well, which hope to give them several cool new aspects. MyCAREeradditions include Trick or Tricky Night out, as well as some other scary events that are set to take place. There will be something called a G.O.A.T Boat, some new court art, and costumes that range from a skeleton get-up to a Jabbawockeez outfit.

MyTEAM this year will feature new rewards, and events, as well as the first Dark Matter prize. Players will have the opportunity to jump straight into the game to experience the upcoming Moments Agendas and their rewards which follow a highly competitive real-world NBA performance. Not only that but there will be the addition of weekly content which can be accessed through the Moments Rewind Group in the Skill Challenge area. It just gets better as well because players will also be able to complete Trophy Case collections in more ways, access revamped themes for Seasons cards, as well as the ability to create stand-out line-ups with the Devin Booker Level 40 reward.

We mentioned additions to the W* as well, and they will include recurrent challenges, community rewards such as Los Angeles Sparks Heroine Shorts, and weekly bonus rewards like a variety of Coach Cards. This is the year that the series will be focusing more on the female side of the sport, with a rollout of 60 WNBA player jerseys, which is a surefire way to generate a bit more interest.

There will also be a spruce up of the music too. With 2K Beats, there will be a shed load of new music additions, and on top of that, there will be a playlist of 20 tracks from DREAMER cover star J. Cole, something that is sure to go down well with the younger generation of gamers, maybe not so much with the older people.

There is more information on the details of Season 2 on the official website, so make sure you understand what’s happening and when, it’s a lot to take in you know.

