Steam Reviews for NBA 2K23 Not Good for Last-Gen PC Port

Image is taken from NBA 2K23

The Steam reviews for NBA 2K23 have completely lambasted the PC port for the game, with many of the users feeling disappointed that the PC version of the game is not a current-gen version but is instead a last-gen version of the famed basketball game. Due to the PC version being an older generation of the game it means that there are some huge omissions from that game that are included in the current-gen game.

By porting the previous version of the game, it means that PC users are missing out on some major stuff. The Steam reviews for NBA 2K23 have noted that this version is missing some game modes and some in-game features, as well as some more minor adjustments that the power of the current consoles is capable of showcasing.

The game was only released on September 8, and the basketball game has received a noticeably mixed reception on Steam – those Steam users don’t miss a trick. Players have been outspoken about choosing to use the last-gen port of the game because of the obvious lack of quality and options. What will be done about it? According to an FAQ page for the game, Visual Concepts (the developer for the game) stated that they will continue to investigate the fan concern and will aim to bring the franchise to date version on the PC. In one last hope of trying to defend themselves, Visual Concepts stated that the focus was to optimize the current-gen version of the game, and not focus on the PC port.

Back to these PC port omissions, the biggest feature missing was the MyNBA Eras mode in 2K23. This mode allows players to pick a famous special era from the history of the NBA. The previous MyNBA feature is now called the “Modern Era”, whilst the “The Magic vs Bird era” and “The Jordan era” are only available in the current-gen version of the game, which is a massive kick in the teeth for basketball enthusiasts.

Some of the other features have also been watered down for the PC port, they include a lower graphic fidelity, no badge system, and a much lower framerate which, as you would expect, really damages the game when trying to play it at 60 fps. With these huge differences and the overall playability of the game is compromised, it makes the steep price of the PC port (still at $59.99) quite staggering, to say the least.

The reviews speak for themselves, and you can see them in full here. As you can tell from these reviews, the consensus is an unhappy one, but rightly so because PC players have been on the ‘next-gen console’ for years, and yet they are constantly sold short when it comes down to the release of a game.

Only time will tell if the PC port for NBA 2K23 will be updated, but I wouldn’t hold my breath because, as the developer said, the concern was and will always be for current-gen consoles.

