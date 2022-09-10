Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Receives PC Release Date

The launch of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC has seen a few teases and false starts so far. Having released for the PS5 in January, we always knew the PC version was supposed to launch after the fact, but that timeline was always to be determined. Having launched on January 28, 2022, for PS5, the PC version has previously been speculated to arrive on July 15, and June 20, it means that we should not allow ourselves to get too attached to this latest release date, especially since it isn’t one that has been officially revealed by PlayStation themselves. Regardless though, this latest October 19, 2022 release date seems to carry some weight.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is, according to an Epic Game Store listing, scheduled to launch on October 19, with further specific details outlined that make the date seem more legitimate. “The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimized for PC, hits Epic Games Store on Oct. 19, and if you pre-purchase it, you’ll get a snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully’s seaplane.”

Of course, while the premise of again replaying some of the industry’s finest ever titles, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, in what might be the very best form we’ll ever see them is absolutely exciting, fans of Fortnite should be looking forward to the glider in the form of Sully’s Seaplane that they can dive into King’s Canyon with. For those not eager to buy the PC versions of the game but are still interested in obtaining the glider, you can do so a month later, specifically beginning on November 19, 2022.

While there has still been no official confirmation from Sony themselves, the evidence, in this case, is extremely compelling. Perhaps with the various rumours swirling about an impending (albeit supposedly delayed) September 2022 PlayStation Showcase, we can expect to learn of a formal announcement at this event. With titles such as God Of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Marvel’s Wolverine coming from PlayStation’s first-party studios, as well as a host of third-party exclusives on the way including Forspoken, and Final Fantasy XVI, and indie titles that sit on all of our radars such as Little Devil Inside, PlayStation has plenty to show off. With the PC initiative well underway, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection can be the perfect title to show to reinforce the initiative’s importance as well as announcing a new game that will make the jump to personal computers.

While we don’t have anything official yet, it seems likely that this October 19, 2022 date is legit, and so you can look forward to playing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC via both Steam and the Epic Game Store.

