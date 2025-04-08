Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders Have Also Been Pushed Back In Canada

Nintendo is just coming off its big week. Last week, as I’m sure you all already know, Nintendo held its Direct presentation on the Nintendo Switch 2. The console got a big overview, with Nintendo showcasing the hardware, peripherals, and even some of the video games coming to the platform. Now, we knew preorders would be opening up shortly after, but that was quickly changed for a couple of markets.

We’re not going to get into the politics of it right here. However, there have been some recent changes in tariffs in the United States. That prompted Nintendo of America to reveal that they are pushing back the preorder date for the console. This was a huge bummer, but it was still slated to launch into the marketplace on June 5, 2025. Now, we’re finding out that another market is being denied preorders.

Thanks to Gamespot, we’re discovering that Nintendo is also pushing back preorder dates for those in Canada. Little was expressed about the reasoning for Canada losing access to preorder the console tomorrow. Instead, the press release supposedly states that the timing of the preorders will be aligned with the US.

The unfortunate part about this is that we don’t know when preorders will go live. Likewise, we’re not sure if the new tariffs that went into place will also affect the price of the console. We’re all standing by to see what Nintendo opts to do, but for now, those in the United States and Canada won’t be preordering a console tomorrow.

Again, this date is only for the preorders. So far, the Nintendo Switch 2 is still on track to be delivered in June of this year. We have also learned a little more about it since the Nintendo Direct last week. For instance, we recently learned that the new Joy-Cons won’t feature the Hall effect thumbsticks, and there’s still no plans to add an achievement feature to the console.