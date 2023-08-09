Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Gives DLC 5 Release Date

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a title that has had surprising legs on it despite not being the most-beloved title in the anime’s gaming line. Many were surprised by the depth that the game had in both its gameplay, fleshing out the story between some of the major arcs of the show and beyond. Then, when the DLC came around, they started bringing in content that hadn’t really been touched in gameplay before. For example, they showcased the story of Goku’s father, Braddock, and how the Saiyan race fell thanks to Freiza. But soon, the fifth DLC will highlight a key moment in Goku’s past.

As revealed today on Twitter, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will release the 5th DLC pack, “The 23rd World Tournament,” on August 17th! So we’re a little over a week until it comes out.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for… The 23rd World Tournament begins August 17! #DBZK #DLC5 pic.twitter.com/BTPBQ8QbhJ — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) August 8, 2023

Those who have seen the original anime know exactly why this tournament is so special. Here, a pretty much adult Goku ended the first part of his journey and made key steps towards it. For example, it was here that he met Chi-Chi once again and remembered that he agreed to marry her many years ago. Classic Goku.

It was also here that he had his epic clash with Piccolo, and Goku finally won the World Tournament.

How that’s translated into the game is crucial because it’ll be an entirely different gameplay experience than other fights in the main title. The World’s Tournament focuses not on aerial battles but on ground combat. As you’ll see from the reveal trailer below, you’ll have to think like someone who can’t fly and dodge your opponents’ attacks so you can survive.

Plus, since this is a tournament, you must follow certain rules to advance. You can do ring-outs, and you have to make it up at the count of ten if you’re seriously knocked down.

It won’t be just Piccolo you have to worry about either, as other characters from the franchise will be there too, including Tien and a certain assassin.

This DLC pack will be very different from others, but that might make it one of the most fun of the bunch.

The twist is that this isn’t the end of the content. Season 2’s DLC pack still has one more entry to give out. So the question becomes, “What could it be?” There are only so many other stories to tell from the past. Could a trip to the future be in store?