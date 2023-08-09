Dead By Daylight Trailer Highlights Alien Crossover

Update:

Here are what some players had to say about the new survivor and killer.

As a both survivor and killer player, i see this as an absolute win. neonvwhite9602 – YouTube Comment

AMAZING. Massive props to the animation team, the quality here is insane!! Chills throughout – and man, I can’t wait to main Ripley. I’ve looked up to her since I was a little girl. _ymiil – YouTube Comment

I’m extremely new to Dead by Daylight myself. Now, I’ve been watching content on it for about 3 years, but haven’t played it myself until very recently. I have maybe…3 hours of gameplay. This has me super hyped and excited. Now, I don’t think I personally have enough time put into this game where anything I say is useful at all, but this is awesome. DarkEyesJade – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Dead By Daylight has had no problems capturing fans’ attention for years now. The video game continues to thrive with its new crossovers. Iconic horror films and television shows have been featured in the game, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, we recently had the grand unveiling of Alien being brought into the game next. That teaser just alerted fans of what to expect. Today’s video drop gives you a far more terrifying experience.

Alien is an iconic horror franchise, and it’s not surprising that we’re seeing this IP gets added to Dead By Daylight next. The latest trailer offered a small cinematic look into the horrifying Xenomorph killer that will be added into the mix. Meanwhile, it also confirms that Ellen Ripley will be added to the game as a new survivor. We’re still waiting to see how the new killer will play out within the game, but with that said, we know that this game update will be landing in the marketplace later this month. If the trailer is anything to go off by, the experience should be quite thrilling for both fans that enjoy taking the role of a killer alongside survivors.

For instance, we could get a new map that resembles the cinematic trailer. This means narrow hallways that can almost feel like a giant maze in this space hull. Of course, the Alien films always show how these Xenomorphs can pop up just about anywhere, so you won’t want to stick around in one spot for too long. Just be sure you know where to sprint in case this deadly alien creature happens to come across your pathway.

If you haven’t been playing Dead By Daylight, this is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game. A group of survivor players are tasked with completing a series of tasks to escape from the area. Meanwhile, one killer will have to hunt down these survivors individually. The video game has been around since 2016 and continues to thrive with a series of franchises being added into the mix, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Evil Dead, Stranger Things, Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and now later this month, we’ll have Alien.

We suggest checking out the latest trailer below for those interested in diving into the game once Alien launches. Meanwhile, you can find more information on the update as we get closer to its release on August 29, 2023, through the official Dead By Daylight website.