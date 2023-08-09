Xbox Just Discounted AEW: Fight Forever, Biomutant & More

Video games can be expensive. We know it, and you know it. Things only got a bit pricier when this latest generation of console platforms dropped into the marketplace. Now for a new AAA title on the latest-generation console platforms, you’re looking at $69.99. Whereas before, you only had to pay $59.99. So knowing what games to pick up at launch and what video games are better left putting back when discounts pop up is crucial for our bank accounts. Fortunately, there are plenty of sales to be had, such as this latest batch of discounts that landed on the Xbox console.

If you’re after some discounts on video games, then you can easily find some available through the official Xbox storefront. Microsoft typically holds a few sales each week, and that means saving on some incredible video games. This latest sale that had just landed on the Microsoft Xbox storefront is all about THQN. You can find some video game discounts with the showcase sale without breaking the bank. We’ll showcase some game discounts you can pick up now.

THQN Showcase Sale Highlights

AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition $71.99

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake $31.99

Biomutant $15.99

Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition $15.99

Wreckfest $11.99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed $23.99

Way of the Hunter $25.99

MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack $35.99

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning FATE Edition $43.99

SpellForce III Reforced $23.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar $7.49

Battle Worlds: Kronos $4.99

Black Mirror $9.99

Darksiders Genesis $11.99

Darksiders III $11.99

ELEX II $29.99

Skydrift Infinity $7.49

Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated $11.99

The Raven Remastered $7.49

This Is The Police $4.99

This Is The Police 2 $7.49

This is just a small look at some of the video games you can pick up at a discount from Microsoft’s official Xbox store. You’ll want to look through the entire collection yourself to see if any games might pique your interest or be already on your backlog. You’ll even find some games that go back to the Xbox 360 era. You can check out the full sale page for THQN right here.

Unfortunately, there’s no indicator as to how long this sale will last on the Xbox store. So don’t wait too long before you browse this sale. Furthermore, some other sales are still being featured on the Microsoft Xbox store. Those include Quakecon Sale and the Ultimate Game Add-on Sale.