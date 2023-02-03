Creepy Fishing Horror Dredge Gets March Launch Date

The unsettling fishing RPG Dredge, which was first revealed last summer, has been given a release date. The nautical horror game will be ready to cast off into murky waters on March 30. Alongside the game’s release date, a brand new trailer for the title has also been shared by developers Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17.

Although fishing and horror probably isn’t a combination that comes to mind naturally, Dredge promises to offer a unique take on survival horror with RPG elements. As you might expect, Dredge will see players setting off into open waters and beyond on their very own fishing adventures. Things look set to take a dark and sinister turn, however, as players take their trawler on a journey across a remote archipelago known as The Marrows.

Players will need to explore the islands and its different inhabitants as well as fishing the mysterious waters around them in order to upgrade their trawler to keep it suitably equipped for the increasingly sinister journeys it’ll need to make. You can check out the latest trailer for Dredge for yourself right here if you’re intrigued by the Lovecraftian-style horrors that the game looks set to unleash.

Players will have plenty of exploration to do in this adventure, as they’ll have to navigate the treacherous waters as they improve their fishing skills. Selling the various treasures they’ll discover alongside their catch of the day will also ensure players’ survival and help them earn some much-needed cash so that they can kit out their boat with better equipment. Those who have the guts to brave the open waters after dark had better strap themselves in for some potentially epic fights with the creatures lurking below, as can be seen in the latest trailer. These voyages will unlock some special rewards and abilities for those brave enough to attempt them though, so if you’re not frightened by the idea of fending off monstrous tentacles in the dark then this could be the game for you.

Dredge will be available on a number of platforms. It’ll be released on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Steam owners will also get to try out a free demo of the game in the weeks before its release date. The rest of us will simply have to wait until March 30 to set sail for some underwater terrors and island mystery.