Hogwarts Legacy Copies Are Apparently Getting Sent Out Early

Some players are already beginning their magical journey into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hogwarts Legacy players are sharing their physical copies of the game ahead of the official game launch. This is coming from the Harry Potter Game subreddit, as fans are finding retailers are giving the game out ahead of time. Unfortunately, there’s no specific retailer that is breaking the street date. So those of you looking to get your hands on the game early will likely have to wait until February 7, 2023, for early access or February 10, 2023, launch date.

While we’re not sure just how many copies are getting into the hands of gamers ahead of time, we see reports on Reddit. Notices are going out from fans that Walmart is one retailer that may have let the game out ahead of time. Meanwhile, we have seen other reports that a retailer in Germany is selling the game ahead of time. But, again, comments suggest that this is not a widespread release with the retailers. In fact, this is pretty common for the video game industry as players will sometimes manage to get a game a few days before they are meant to be set out on the store shelves.

One example of this is the recent release of the Dead Space remake. The video game was reportedly selling ahead of its launch from the Walmart retailer. At any rate, we only have a week to go before the game actually launches into the marketplace officially. For those of you who have early access to the game, we do have a report on when you’ll be able to gain access to the game. Essentially, most will gain early access to the game at midnight on February 7, 2023.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Hogwarts Legacy, we have you covered. In this game, players take the role of a new student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players will be able to explore the school, and nearby areas, learn spells, aid magical beasts, and take on the dark arts. Although, don’t expect the game to feature Harry Potter or his friends, as this game will take place before the events of the Harry Potter novels.

Again, the official release date for Hogwarts Legacy is set for February 10, 2023. On that date, we’ll have the game for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will receive the game later on in the year. For now, you can check out the official launch trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.