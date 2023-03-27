MLB The Show 23 Highlights New Features

Sports games are one of the big markets in the gaming space. After all, when you have diehard fans who love playing as their favorite players, they’ll buy the games attached to them so they can “experience what it’s like” to be them in the big games. However, as many franchises can tell you, if you don’t keep the game relevant or update it enough to make each new edition better than the other, you’re going to get backlash from those fans you’re appealing to. MLB The Show 23 made waves by having Derek Jeter highlight the cover, but what else do they have in store regarding new stuff?

Thankfully, the PlayStation Blog is here to answer that question. First off, one of the things you can look forward to is the legends feature. You’ll have access to over 180 legendary players from the history of MLB. That includes Hall of Famers like Babe Ruth, Randy Johnson, Ken Griffey Jr., and many more. You can combine these legends to make an all-star team that baseball has never seen. Or simply feel what it’s like to play with them and wonder how they would’ve done in the modern day. Plus, they promise more legends are coming!

But what if you are the one who wants to play? What if you want to see yourself on the field alongside Derek Jeter and many others? Then you’re in luck. MLB The Show 23 has a companion app you can download with a feature called “Face Scan.” With it, you can scan your face and then upload it into the game to put onto a player, so it’s like you’re the one on the field! In addition, multiple modes will be able to use your custom character, and you’ll be able to tweak things on the model so that it looks even more like you!

If you were hoping Franchise Mode would get an overhaul, you’re in luck because it did. The mode had several improvements to help make each season feel special and that you had a more realistic experience while still being able to make plays to help your team win. That includes new drafting and scouting elements.

Even storylines highlight special leagues in history that helped change MLB forever!

So when you add this all up, the game is trying to be an even better experience. It’s up to you to use what they provide to get the win.