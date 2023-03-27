Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Tempus Torrent Class

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02 is here and it has introduced a range of new content. Fans have been taking on fresh Path of the Ronin challenges, celebrating Warzone’s Third anniversary with free gifts, and much more. As always, the mid-season update has introduced a new weapon for players to try out. If you’re looking for the best Tempus Torrent class in Warzone 2, we’ve got you covered.

In a blog post, Activision described the marksman rifle as a “hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.”

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Tempus Torrent class

Barrel: 14″ Chroma LRS

14″ Chroma LRS Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV

Schlager PEQ BOX IV Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

On this build, there’s no need for a silencer as the 14″ Chroma LRS barrel has an integrated sound suppressor. At the same time, you’ll experience increased damage range and bullet velocity. In terms of an underbarrel, the Agent Grip is a viable option as it raises your accuracy, ensuring you stay on target. As the aim down sight speed of the Tempus Torrent is on the slower side, the Schlager PEQ BOX IV laser works to bump this up.

Next, the 30 Round magazine provides you with enough bullets to take out multiple enemies in one clip. To round off your class, the Aim OP-V4 optic is a reliable sight for medium to long range fights.

When you take your Tempus Torrent class to Warzone 2, you should pair it with a weapon that’s strong at close range. A submachine gun, shotgun, or pistol are all options, with the Fennec 45 proving to be one of the best in both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.