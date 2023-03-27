Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Getting Nintendo Direct Tomorrow!

The fervor over The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been growing for some time now. It started in 2019 when the game was first announced and then confirmed to be a direct follow-up to Breath of the Wild. But after that, Nintendo was incredibly quiet and didn’t reveal much of anything until 2022, when they dropped a new trailer and confirmed its name and release date of May 12. But even then, they didn’t reveal too much about the title. Even when they had their first Nintendo Direct of the year, the trailer within didn’t give too much information to gamers.

That has left some feeling a bit anxious. Of course, they want to be excited about the game, but it’s hard to be excited when you know little about the game, its contents, how much it differs from the first game, etc. It didn’t help that there were rumors about a Nintendo Direct about the game that never panned out. That is, until today. On Twitter, Nintendo revealed that we are getting a Tears of the Kingdom-focused Nintendo Direct, and it’s coming tomorrow!

The fact that Eiji Aonuma, who has worked on numerous titles in the franchise and overseen their creation, is hosting this Direct should show you how special it is. He’s the one you trust when you want information about the franchise. We’ll admit that ten minutes might not seem like much in the grand scheme of how big the title likely is. But when you compare it to all the things that we know and don’t know, ten minutes might be enough to give a spark back to the community so that they can be pumped for the game again.

It also might not be unlike a certain E3 presentation that Nintendo did for the previous game, where they showed off the overworld and some of what Link could do without diving too much into the game’s plot and some of the later elements. There’s little doubt that Nintendo will keep some things secret no matter what, as they want gamers to dive deep into the world to see what they think and what else is within it.

If nothing else, this will be something that gamers will appreciate because Nintendo has teased several new gameplay elements within the title, including Link’s new arm that’ll unlock new powers.

The Nintendo Direct is tomorrow, so be sure to get up bright and early for it, and we’ll let you know everything that happens in case you miss it!