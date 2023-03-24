Tears Of The Kingdom Poll Highlights Gamer Excitement For The Title

When a video game is announced, there’s a certain amount of hype around it. Whether it’s a new IP or a series continuation doesn’t matter. There’s always a little bit of hype around the game. Then, as time passes, the developer and publisher work hard to build the hype up further, so gamers are more inclined to buy it when it releases. For games like the upcoming Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom, the hype has been building for so long that fans are fit to burst if they don’t get it soon. If you don’t believe us, a poll will prove our point.

Over on Nintendo Life, they hosted a poll asking about the “hype levels” for Tears of the Kingdom in fans’ eyes. There were several answers they could choose from, with “I’m Bursting With Excitement!” being the highest you could go and “Where Is My WindWaker/Twilight Princess Port?” being the lowest you could go. A rather hilarious “low answer,” but we see what they were going for there.

At the time of this post being made, there were nearly 400 votes put into the poll, and “I’m Bursting With Excitement” had 46% of the vote. The next two highest were “I’m Really Looking Forward To it” and “I’m Excited, But I’d Like To See More.”

So when you add those three poll results, 83% of voters say they’re truly excited for the upcoming title. But, as that third category noted, gamers still want to know more about Link’s next adventure.

Nintendo has been painfully quiet about the game since they announced it in 2019. They’ve only done sporadic updates, and even when we got full-on trailers, they didn’t quite give fans what they wanted in terms of information.

Yes, we know that, more than likely, Ganondorf is coming back, and he’s going to rip parts of Hyrule into the sky. We also know that something happens to Zelda and that Link’s arm is horribly injured. The Master Sword will also be broken in the game, but these are very small things in the overall. Fans want to know about everything we can do in the game, the new abilities that Link will have, what will separate the title from Breath of the Wild, and more. Oh, but we do know that the price of the game will be higher than other Switch titles.

Many hope that Nintendo does a full-on Nintendo Direct for it and drops more information before its release on May 12th.