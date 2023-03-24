Capcom Is Aware Of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Flickering Light Bug On PlayStation 5

Resident Evil fans are diving into the latest release of the franchise. With Resident Evil 4’s remake now available for players to enjoy, there would likely be a few bugs and technical issues to fix. While it’s not uncommon for games to release that is not as well optimized to players’ expectations, developers are rather quick to bring out some fixes. An update is already in the works for the Resident Evil 4 remake, and one area that Capcom has acknowledged was problematic for Sony PlayStation 5 players.

If you were playing through Resident Evil 4 on the PlayStation 5, then you might have uncovered a bug where you’ll see flickering lights at the bottom of the display. This is apparently a bug that can happen when specific settings are selected. We know that Capcom is working on providing an update to ensure that this bug is cleared out. However, the official Capcom Resident Evil Twitter account provided players with a fix to resolve the issue until the development team could deliver an official fix.

We're aware of an issue where players may experience flickering lights at the bottom of the screen when playing the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4. Here are some temporary fixes we recommend.



We intend to fix the issue in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/qhSp8RwGQN — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 24, 2023

Capcom’s Temporary PlayStation 5 Flickering Lights Fix

Step #1 Set Depth of Field in the Display tab to off.

Step #2 Set Motion Blur in the Camera tab to on.

Those two settings should fix the issue, but again there is an actual update fix coming as well. That should allow players to go back into the settings and adjust the game to their liking. Additionally, this is likely far from the only bug that players will uncover. Since this is a new game release, more technical issues will probably chime in from players. In fact, one Twitter user already commented that textures are having problems loading in on the Xbox Series S.

At any rate, the Resident Evil 4 remake is still being enjoyed by players across the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. It’s here that we’re getting to step back into the role of Leon Kennedy as he embarks on a new quest to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the United States president. However, his journey will have him encounter a new infection outbreak in a small secluded village. With that said, if you want even more insight into Resident Evil 4, we have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view in the video embedded below.