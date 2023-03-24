Ed Boon Drops BTS Facts About Mortal Kombat

When you have a game series as long-running as Mortal Kombat, you’re bound to have some stories that haven’t been heard about by the general public. Sure, some stories are well known, such as how the two game co-creators reversed their last names to help create the character Noob Saibot. Or how the franchise was instrumental in the creation of the ESRB. You know, because of all the violence they had in the game, they didn’t need a label for? But for Ed Boon, he decided to start dropping all kinds of behind-the-scenes facts on his Twitter handle to let fans know about what went into certain details.

The latest one is from the ninth mainline title. Many of you will remember that one, as it served as a reboot for the franchise. It was also the one that helped launch the series into a new peak through its sales. Anyway, Ed Boon went to Twitter and showed off a fatality for Shang Tsung. That wouldn’t be much on its own until you hear what he had to say about it and how the Fatality was an “outlet” for a previous frustration:

The number of iterations we had to make on the MKvsDC version of this fatality was maddening.



This MK9 version was our outlet 😂

For those who don’t remember, Mortal Kombat vs. The DC Universe was a unique crossover that combined the two beloved franchises into one fighting game. The initial reaction to the game was strong, but it wasn’t as good as they had hoped once they played it. Many of the characters felt “nerfed” by the actions they could take in the game, including the Joker. Whom many noted was the “purer” form of someone like Shang Tsung.

So in the following game, which was the reboot, the NetherRealm Studios team got to cut loose, and they felt much better about it. Don’t mess with Fatalities!

Then, a few days ago, Boon also noted that they gave a long-standing rumor truth in that same title. In the series’ second game, they introduced a stage called the “Living Forest,” where the trees all had eyes and mouths. Rumors flew around that there was a Fatality that involved the trees. Fast forward several years later, and they made that happen:

One of the many rumors about #MortalKombat 2 was that the living forest had a stage fatality where the loser can be thrown into the tree’s mouths an eaten



7 games later, we made that rumor a reality in MK9 😀👍🏻



7 games later, we made that rumor a reality in MK9 😀👍🏻

Hey, trees have to eat, too! Regardless, it’s fun hearing about these little facts and tidbits, and hopefully, Ed Boon continues to drop them.

As for what’s next for the franchise, we know a new mainline entry is coming, and possibly coming this year! So stay tuned for news on that or more BTS tidbits!