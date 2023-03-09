Here’s All The New Little Details On Starfield From The Latest Trailer

While most of this is speculatory, many of these details might make it to the final product this September.

We have a brief rundown on the small breadcrumbs that Bethesda Game Studios dropped to us with yesterday’s Starfield launch trailer.

Bethesda didn’t actually tell us anything themselves about the game details. It took the crack team over at Reddit of avid Bethesda and Starfield fans to look at the brief footage we got of people playing the game, and the screens, and compared with previous previews and interviews, to give us the information drops we have today. To be fair, Bethesda planned for that sort of thing as well when making this trailer.

First things first, the looting HUD system Bethesda started in Fallout 4 makes a return to Starfield. This takes the form of a popup window on the screen, that looks like the Windows command prompt.

Next up is the experience bar. Bethesda is placing it once again under your crosshair. While some fans aren’t too happy with this choice, it does make it so that you don’t have to look to a different part of the screen when checking how close you are to reaching the next level.

We also got a good look at the inventory screen, that thankfully doesn’t look like it was copied from Elden Ring, like every other game seems to have done recently.

Some items listed under the inventory include Physical, Energy, EM, Thermal, Airborne, Corrosive, and Radiation.

Finally, the Reddit made note of the fauna that we can look forward to in the game. There’s a screenshot of an eight legged lamprey looking creature, but the footage in the trailer also shows some sauropod like creatures in the distance.

The Redditors under the comments shared some more observations that seem worth sharing here as well.

DudeNamedShawn pointed out that we actually saw a programmer open a dropdown menu for a category called Helmets.

Shady_Infidel saw that the eight-legged lamprey is level 75.

TMSManager and a few others saw the note to “Hide helmet in breathable areas”, which, of course, indicates that Bethesda has factored in that you would find inhabitable planets. It does make us wonder how common human inhabitable planets will be in Starfield.

InToddWeTrust2023 believes the category EM stands for electromagnetic, as he saw an oscillating wave icon.

Less_ad_6302 clarifies a question about why inventory capacity is indicated in mass and now weight. Weight changes with gravity but mass does not. This little conceit allows them to provide a singular sized inventory regardless of the gravity of where you are.

This is all mostly speculatory, of course, but until Bethesda gives us the details on their Starfield Direct this June 11, 2023, this is the best information we have for now.

Starfield will be releasing on September 6, 2023, on Windows via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Day One on Game Pass.