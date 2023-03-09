PlayStation Plus’ Game Trial For March 2023 Is Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you didn't want to buy a Founder's Pack this is another way to play the life simulation adventure game hybrid, assuming you were already on PlayStation Plus Premium.

Sony has revealed that their PlayStation Plus Free Trial game for March 2023 is Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As revealed on the website, Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers as a free two hour trial.

To avail of the free trial, you would have to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest tier under the current PlayStation Plus plan, for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While being under PlayStation Plus Premium could save you money with this and other free trials in the long run, that would all depend on your own spending and gaming habits.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s adventure game life simulation game hybrid, developed by Gameloft. In the game scenario, you take a break from the big city to start a simpler life, but unexpectedly take root in a magical valley.

This Dreamlight Valley is populated with characters from different Disney and Pixar franchises, and Merlin tasks you with bringing them back together again.

So the game is all about interacting with the many Disney characters that come up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which now includes heroes and villains alike. They each give you different quests, interactions, and goals to accomplish.

But in its heart is a life simulation segment that replaces the action gameplay that players usually expect to see.

Much like other life simulation games like The Sims, Second Life, or Animal Crossing, you can buy and change clothes, earn money, build furniture and objects, decorate your home or the valley, and so on and so forth.

Disney Dreamlight Valley distinguishes itself from its life simulation brethren with its monetization. Instead of being a fixed one-time purchase with the prospect of occasional DLC, you have to buy a Founder’s Pack, which come in different tiers, and offer different amounts of in-game currency and other rewards in turn.

Furthermore, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a Battle Pass system. While not as rigid or requiring as much dedication as battle passes in other games, it will incentivize you to return frequently to run down a long list of goals, like battle passes do. You also have to buy the battle pass with in-game money, but the Founder’s Packs will give you enough money for this purpose.

We can’t quite verify if PlayStation Plus owners get any of the extra items from any of the Founder’s Editions, but possibly the two hour gameplay period is a unique condition where you can play without their bonuses for now.

It’s also important to know that Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently on Early Access, but on its official release it will be free-to-play. The Founder’s Packs are premised precisely on the idea that you would want to play and be part of its development before this release, and so you get rewards as a result.

If you were curious and wanted an early peek at the game, and also happened to have PlayStation Plus Premium, here’s your chance to really give it a free try before everyone else does it.