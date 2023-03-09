Destiny 2 Lightfall: How To Complete Terminal Overload Events

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Lightfall, has added the rather excellent multi-stage activity, Terminal Overload to the mix. This new activity will pit you and a team of 3-6 players against a seemingly endless horde of enemies, and a series of increasingly difficult tasks. It’s a lot of fun, but you might leave the arena feeling a bit battered.

The reason why you would take on this insurmountable challenge is that, well, the rewards are excellent. Terminal Overloads let you get your hands on some of the best Strand Weapons in the game, and even a very fancy Void Shotgun if that is more your style. Not only that, it is an excellent way to get Reputation and Strand Meditations, so you might find yourself doing these more than you’d initially think.

How To Complete Terminal Overload

First things first, Terminal Overloads cannot be failed. At all. Beating a Terminal Overload is a matter of patience, and whether or not you have a good time is entirely dependent on whether or not you and your team are high enough to not die instantly for the next 15-30 minutes.

With that out of the way, what do you need to do to complete Terminal Overloads? The activity is split into three phases, with each phase consisting of several tasks. These are a mixture of killing enemies, holding objectives, and killing bosses. Each Phase is timed, giving you and your team roughly 5 minutes to complete every task in a Phase.

Completing a Phase successfully is easier said than done, and enemies in this Activity are in the range of 1770 and 1810. They are hard to kill, and they will kill you very quickly if you are not prepared. Once a Phase ends – whether by completing every task or running out of time – you will need to rush to a new location, destroy 3 crystals and start the next Phase.

The third Phase is where things get interesting as the timer is removed completely and you must kill powerful bosses back-to-back. These bosses will become invulnerable during their respective fights, forcing you to destroy various key objects or kill key enemies to advance the fight.

Once you have killed the final boss, regardless of whether you managed to complete any of the prior Phases, you will be rewarded with two chests. One is locked and requires a Terminal Overload Key, and this locked chest contains the best loot, naturally.

Preparing For Terminal Overload

Terminal Overloads are available from the moment you boot up Lightfall, however, attempting to do them would be nightmarish early on. Whilst they cannot be failed, your enjoyment will be seriously hampered when you can’t deal any damage and you die the moment you Respawn.

We recommend doing Terminal Overloads once you have reached the Soft Cap of 1750, although ideally, you will want to be 1770. Hitting the Soft Cap is as easy as completing the Lightfall Campaign, and 1770 can be attained by completing that same Campaign on Legendary. Going beyond that will take a lot more work, so be sure to complete Pinnacle and Powerful Gear Weekly Challenges to push your Power Level as high as possible.

Terminal Overload Keys

The best time to do a Terminal Overload is when you have a Terminal Overload Key because this lets you open those locked chests and get a hold of those powerful Strand and Void weapons. We have a guide that walks you through how to get Terminal Overload keys, and you can access it by following this link.

That’s all we have for Destiny 2 Lightfall for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Destiny 2 content.