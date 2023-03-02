Destiny 2 Lightfall: How To Extract Data From Cloud Accretions During ‘Unfinished Business’

Once you have completed the rather gruelling task of beating Lightfall’s Campaign, you will receive a new quest – an Exotic Quest. These are not uncommon in Destiny 2, and these can take a fair amount of time to complete. The rewards are often worth it, however.

Unfinished Business is the Exotic Quest for Lightfall, and upon completion, you get the ‘Deterministic Chaos’ Machine Gun. Unfortunately, this quest is not well communicated in the early stages of its progression, and this can lead to some frustration. More specifically, how do you ‘extract Rohan’s data’?

Collecting Cipher Qubits

The initial stage of the Unfinished Business quest will have you collecting objects called ‘Cipher Qubits’. Cipher Qubits are collectables that are dropped from Vex. The drop chance is not 100%, but it is very high. This is important to note because you are going to need 40 to complete this quest.

Neomuna is covered in enemies, but not all of them are Vex. In fact, we found that it was mostly overrun with Shadow Legion. This can make gathering Cipher Qubits difficult if a lot of players are farming nearby Vex.

We recommend going to your Map screen and heading towards the ‘Vex Incursion Zone’. Its precise location changes over time, but as the name implies, this is the best place to go for farmable Vex.

Not only that, but you can hit up various Bounties, Patrols, and Public Events whilst you are here to gather Strand Meditations. These aren’t related to the quest but will help you power up your new Subclass. Two birds with one stone.

Once you have 40 Cipher Qubits you are ready for the next part of this quest – extracting data.

Extracting Data

Unfortunately, this part of the quest goes largely unexplained. How does one extract data? Where is this data? We figured it out by accident. You need to hunt down ‘Cloud Accretions’. These are pretty hard to spot as they are pretty small. Basically, Cloud Accretions are the regional gatherable resource – think Spinmetal on Earth.

Because they are resources, you can track them with your Ghost. To do so, access your Ghost’s mods and attach the Perfected Resource Detector mod. This will cost 6 Energy. This will highlight any Cloud Accretions within 75m, a heft range. Run around Neomuna and harvest away.

You will need to find 5 Cloud Accretions to complete this part of the quest, with each Cloud Accretion also granting you a little bit of Reputation with Nimbus as well as some Glimmer.

