Destiny 2 Lightfall: How To Unlock The Strand Subclass

Everything you need to know to unlock the Strand Subclass in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall has brought all kinds of awesome changes to Destiny 2, as is usually the case with a new expansion. Beside the Campaign, Lightfall brings a whole new Subclass for Guardians to play around with. This new Subclass is known as Strand, and it joins the ranks of Solar, Void, Ark, and Stasis.

What makes Strand so interesting, at least narratively, is it’s ties to the Darkness. This makes it the only Subclass so far to not be linked to the Light directly. Mechanically, it’s also a lot of fun and opens up all kinds of new build and play options. The catch, it’s not available right away. You have to work for it.

How To Unlock The Strand Subclass

Unfortunately, Destiny 2 holds out on you for the length of the campaign. The only way to gain full and complete access to the Strand Subclass is for you to complete the story. Worry not, however. Multiple times during the Campaign you will get to mess around with your classes version of the Strand Subclass, giving you a taste of its power and new mechanics.

Upon completion of the main story, you are free to do any of Destiny 2’s content with this new power. However, unlike your traditional Subclasses, gaining new Aspects and Fragments is a little bit harder this time around.

How To Upgrade Your Strand Subclass

Traditionally Guardians would simply go to Ikora and buy new Abilities, Grenades, Aspects, and Fragments. This was an expensive way to gain power, but an necessary evil that opened up a lot of wiggle room for class customisation. With the introduction of Strand, however, this changes.

Strand requires a specific resource called ‘Meditations’. Each Aspect and Fragment requires a certain amount. Aspects cost 150, whilst Fragments cost a whopping 200. Thankfully it’s fairly easy to gain these Meditations – just do activities on Neomuna.

Once you have enough Meditations, head to Pouka Pond and, well, meditate. It will take a while to fully upgrade your Strand Subclass – far longer than a standard class – but it’s worth the effort.

Once you have enough Meditations, head to Pouka Pond and, well, meditate. It will take a while to fully upgrade your Strand Subclass – far longer than a standard class – but it's worth the effort.