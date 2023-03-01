Destiny 2 Lightfall: Defiant Engrams, Defiant Keys, And Wartable Guide | Season Of Defiance

Everything you need to know about Defiant Engrams, Defiant Keys, and the Wartable in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

It’s that time of year again, and Destiny 2 is back on everyone’s mind thanks to the staggeringly smooth (well done, Bungie) launch of the latest expansion, Lightfall. Along with sweeping revamps and reworks, Lightfall also heralds a new Season, the Season Of Defiance.

Long-time Destiny 2 veterans are well-versed in how seasonal content works, however, this time around there are some pretty sweeping changes. One of the biggest changes is to the Wartable. If you want to know how these changes impact the game, well you are in the right place. Let’s dive right in.

What Are Defiant Engrams, And How To Earn Them

Defiant Engrams are a new form of Engram introduced in Lightfall. These Engrams essentially replace the old ‘ Umbral Engrams’. If you have a stockpile of those raggedy old things, be sure to hand them into Master Rahool. Out with the old, and in with the new. Defiant Engrams are used to create Seasonal Weapons and Armour at the War table, with armour requiring 2 Defiant Engrams, and weapons needing 4. On top of that, you are going to need Glimmer, which is Destiny 2’s currency.

These Engrams are an effective way to gain powerful items early on. Heck, some of them are shaping up to be season staples. Perpetualis is sure to get a lot of use when it comes to burning through those pesky green shields. A painfully common occurrence since Lightfall’s launch.

Of course, knowing what they do and what you can get with them is one thing. Actually earning them is a whole other matter entirely. Defiant Engrams are tied to Defiant Battlegrounds, the new group activity. This has you and a team of Guardians break prisoners out of Shadow Legion, well, prison. Spending Defiant Keys (also gained from doing this activity) can grant an additional Defiant Engram too. Letting you stockpile these powerful resources faster.

Levelling Up The Wartable

Defiant Engrams aside, let’s talk about that fancy new Wartable for a bit. You can access the Wartable by travelling to the H.E.L.M. and heading to the fancy table you spawn in front of. The table itself has undergone a bit of a rework, mostly in the form of simplification, and this is, in our opinion, a good thing.

The Wartable can be upgraded from the Wartable by selecting ‘Upgrade’. Providing you have the required Wartable Upgrade material which is earned by completing Seasonal Challenges relating to the Wartable itself, you can upgrade the Wartable.

The Wartable’s upgrades are split into three trees, with each tree governing a different aspect of the new Defiant Battleground activity. Your first tree manages Favours, these are powerful consumables that spawn when players perform certain actions during Battlegrounds. You are forced to select one of these as your first upgrade. The second tree, Defiant Vestments, is all about Defiant Engrams, whilst the third tree, Queensguard Vows, is all about Defiant keys.

Wartable Reputation

As is always the case with a new Season, Reputation farming has made its return. The Wartable is no different, and earning Reputation with the Wartable will grant access to all manner of powerful gear and resources. To increase your Reputation with the Wartable, simply complete Defiant Battlegrounds and complete Wartable Bounties. It really is that simple.

That’s all we have for Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Lightfall content.