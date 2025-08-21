James Gunn Gives Small Update On DCU Video Game Movement

When James Gunn was announced as the head of the DCU, people knew that some “big changes” were coming to certain parts of the DC Comics brand. He was known for making some of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and many enjoyed his first live-action film in the former DCEU, but this time, he would be in charge of just about everything, and he had some big promises to make and keep. One of the biggest was that the universe itself would be “fully interconnected,” meaning that TV shows, movies, and even video games that were tied to the DCU would all build off one another and use the same actors as much as possible.

So far, we’ve had one animated series come out, and last month, the return of Superman marked the live-action start to the DCU. So, that begs the question of, “What about the video games?” GamesRadar was at a press event for the newest TV season involving the character Peacemaker, which Gunn had a heavy hand in once again, and he had the following things to say about the state of the DCU games:

“There’s been some slight movement on different things. We have a couple of little DC games coming out. But we also have talked about – and in early stages of planning – some bigger things. One thing in particular I’m excited about, but it does take time. There’s been some changes in Warner Bros. Games, and so we’re dealing with new people.”

While that may sound like a “cop out,” it’s important to remember two things here. First, certain big-name DC Comics titles that were meant to be “game-changers” over the last few years turned out to be…mediocre to bad, including a title that featured the Bat-Family in action and another featuring the Suicide Squad that bombed so hard that they rushed out the DLC content just so they could stop spending money on it. It was that bad.

The second thing to remember is that these games DO take time, especially since they are dealing with prominent characters, some of whom, like Superman, have never really had a good video game before. James Gunn wants things to be quality across the spectrum, so it makes sense that he wants things to take their proper time and place so that they come out in a way that truly makes gamers happy.

Whether it turns out that way, we can’t say just yet. But it’s better to let games get made in a “natural way” than be rushed, because we all know what happens to games when that occurs.