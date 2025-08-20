LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight Announced

Gamescom was full of announcements yesterday, and one of them was definitely surprising in more ways than one. For those who know the gaming industry well, you know that LEGO has a long-standing relationship with DC Comics, as it’s produced numerous games spanning the DC Universe, and especially the part of the universe that has Batman and his allies/enemies. There was even a popular movie made about LEGO Batman. So, when they announced LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight at Gamescom, some weren’t surprised, until they kept watching the trailer and realized that this could be the largest version of this style of LEGO game ever.

What the trailer below made clear was that this game wasn’t just about telling a Batman story, but telling THE story of The Batman. One of its team members noted after the trailer reveal that the game would follow Bruce Wayne from when he starts being Batman, to when he becomes a true legend in Gotham, and that’s still only the start of things.

As the trailer progressed, gamers pointed out all manner of references to past films featuring Batman, with lines like “Let’s get nuts,” to the famous car chase scene featuring Penguin, and yes, the Bane scene from the Nolan trilogy that features the over-the-top voice that is now being done by Matt Berry. No matter how you look at it, the movies will have a big influence on the game, and that’s not all the influences you’ll find.

LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight will also feature a free-flow combat system that isn’t unlike the one from the games that Rocksteady did that helped propel The Dark Knight to new heights in the gaming space. You’ll be able to take on foes one after the other, and even use Detective Mode to try and find clues or locate enemies. Oh, and the explosive gel item is back, and he puts it in the form of a bat symbol, because of course he does.

Oh, what about Gotham? It’s large and fully traversable. In fact, you’ll get to use multiple Batmobiles from past games and movies to get around. The other members of the Bat Family are in the title as well, and will feature things unique to them.

All told, this game looks like it could be something special. It could be something that honors Batman in all his forms and allows for a fresh experience in this LEGO-style game. We’ll have to wait until 2026 to see how it all plays out, though.

h