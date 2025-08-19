Ghost Of Yotei Drops New Trailer, Reveals Free Co-Op DLC

Gamescom has been dropping many trailers during its Opening Night Live premiere, and one of the ones that gamers were looking forward to the most was Ghost of Yotei. Currently, the upcoming title by Sucker Punch is anticipated to be one of the best games of 2025, especially given how incredible the first game was on the PS4. Now, the story takes us to the northern island of Japan, and with a new land comes a new journey, and a new journey needs a new protagonist in the form of Atsu. The Gamescom trailer focused on the sprawling land that Atsu will travel through, the fights she will take on, and the vengeance she will seek.

Admittedly, if you have seen other trailers for the game, you know what will be shown here. We see more of Atsu’s backstory as the Yotei 6 come into her father’s home and kill her parents, burning their home alive. Atsu barely manages to escape and is driven by her thirst for revenge. We even see her meet one of her targets, who is amazed that she is even alive. That fact won’t save him from her, though, and you’ll make sure of that.

The land that Atsu traverses was also shown in great detail, including showcasing how Atsu will be going down steep mountains, walking across ropes over tall gaps, and fighting enemies in the snow. Oh, but you won’t have to fight them alone, as you’ll have a wolf companion that will aid you in helping strip down the enemies of their armor, or distract them long enough for you to get a killing blow.

Due to the game being set 300 years after the original one, you’ll face new kinds of warriors and be able to take on threats at long range with guns. However, classic weaponry from feudal Japan will be at your disposal as well, and let’s be honest, many of you will use those kinds of weapons.

What might surprise some of you is that at the end of the trailer, Ghost of Yotei revealed that free DLC will drop, and it’s a kind of DLC that will take things into the supernatural, and into the realm of co-op! According to Geoff Keighley, the free DLC will allow players to embark on a unique journey full of supernatural dangers and be able to fight them off with friends and allies. The DLC is set to arrive next year.

The main game arrives on October 2nd on PlayStation 5.