Fallout Season 2 Drops Official Teaser Trailer At Gamescom

As we’ve covered many times on this website, when it comes to video game adaptations in the live-action space, they’re either really good, incredibly mediocre, or really bad. When Amazon Prime Video shelled out the money to make a world based on the post-apocalyptic Wasteland that we’ve known for years, thanks to developers like Bethesda, we all wondered how it would turn out. The result was nothing short of spectacular, which is why fans were eager to see more about Fallout Season 2 and when it would arrive. At Gamescom today, answers finally came in the form of a new teaser trailer.

In it, we see Lucy McClane and The Ghoul traveling to the wild city known as New Vegas. If you recall, at the end of Season 1, Lucy’s father, who helped orchestrate the literal end of the world, went there for some unknown reason. The trailer reveals via The Ghoul that there is a man there who helped start everything, the man known as Mr. House, who is shown in full in the trailer, talking with Dominic Cooper before everything went down.

What follows is a set of scenes showing off Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus as they attempt to push their own agendas and figure out what to do in this world gone mad. Lucy isn’t afraid to get into the action this time around, even apparently using a familiar bullet-time style move at the end of the trailer, while The Ghoul is more than happy to take things to the extreme to get things done. As for Maximus, he’s still with the Brotherhood of Steel and might be making some new allies due to his position within it.

There are still many questions we don’t know about season 2, including how far this rabbit hole goes. Before the trailer was shown, the executive producers and showrunners took to the stage to highlight that there’s more to the conspiracy unveiled in season 1 than we thought, and that all roads lead to New Vegas to figure out the truth.

As for Lucy, Ella Purnell noted that she’s trying to come to terms with all she experienced in the first season, and the question is, who will be the bigger “influencer” in Fallout Season 2, The Ghoul on Lucy, or Lucy on The Ghoul?

The good news is that we know the second season will drop on Amazon Prime Video on December 17th, with new episodes rolling out each week until it’s done.