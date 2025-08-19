Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Gamescom Opening Night Live is happening right now, and host Geoff Keighley made many promises before the show revealed its first trailer. The good news for many gamers is that the first trailer that was dropped was the one for none other than Call of Duty Black Ops 7, which has now gotten its official release date of October 14th, 2025. More than that, though, the trailer highlighted a future mission that will take players to the edges of the world, and the edges of their minds. How so? Well, one of the antagonists will invoke hallucinations on the player characters, making them, and you, question everything that’s going on.

As the trailer highlights, David Mason is back, and with a new team that’ll take him to the core city of Avalon, while also expanding to various classic locations all over the world. Due to the future setting, there are other forces in place as well, including a corporation that has robots that can do all sorts of things, including being a pain in the butt for you to deal with.

The team noted after the trailer’s reveal that they were aiming to deliver an experience that was unlike anything the franchise had seen or done before. True to their word, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will feature a full-on co-op campaign that you can play with friends, and you’ll need to work together to overcome the challenges they offer.

Just as important is the “Endgame” content that can be unlocked after the campaign ends. It’ll put you to the ultimate test to see if you learned properly while doing the missions, and if you can work with your squad to overcome any threat that is thrown at you.

This is a whole new kind of mind game. Embrace the madness.



Pre-Order Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Now 👉https://t.co/Aig6SRmtJO pic.twitter.com/mOVWMDXVDh — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2025

The game looks impressive, and the new visual elements via the “reality warping,” mixed with classic tried and true FPS gameplay, will surely offer players a lot when it comes out. Oh, and if you’re worried about the other modes and such, including Zombies, fear not, the game will have those modes, and they’ll be touched upon in the future, including at the game’s next dedicated streaming event. Oh, and the top-down mode will also be making a return.

The multiple teams that worked on the game state that they’re looking to truly push things forward, and we’ll see soon enough if this is enough to keep the franchise going in a positive direction, or if it will be the sum of player fears.