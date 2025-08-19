No, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Really Does Not Have Jet Packs

If these aren’t jetpacks, do we really want to know what it is.

CharlieIntel has pressed pause on everyone’s hype for jetpacks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The Escapist contributor Haiden Lovely shared a video in Twitter that looks like it shows operatives using jetpacks.

Got a notification that was a video for Black Ops 7 that I don’t think was supposed to be out yet that confirms JETPACKS?! WTAF @charlieINTEL pic.twitter.com/mpsP6Fn5l9 — haiden lovely 🏳️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@HDNLVLY) August 19, 2025

CharlieIntel was quick to respond to Lovely. CharlieIntel than made this statement:

Just to tone down expectations, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 does not have jet packs or double jumps as part of its movement — as previously revealed. The ad leaked shows something specific that we will explain tomorrow during the reveal.

How Are These Not Jetpacks?

Activision senior director of communications Stephanie Snowden said this in a CODPOD podcast two months ago:

What I will say about the setting of this game is that it’s 2035, right? Which means this is thirty years before Black Ops 3 and ten years after Black Ops 2. So it certainly has some ties to Black Ops 2.

As a result of that, I can confirm, no wall running, no jetpacks. But it will feature an evolution of Omnimovement.

Activision already officially debunked rumors or speculation that this game would have jetpacks. CharlieIntel seems to know this is true as well.

CharlieIntel is claiming that what leaked early is a completely different movement mechanic that just happened to look like jetpacks.

While we don’t know the specifics of this mechanic yet, we will find out in matter of hours.

Did We Even Really Want Jetpacks?

Jetpacks, AKA boost jumps, were popularized in shooters around a decade ago. Titanfall, Call of Duty, and Battlefield games of that era all featured boost jumps.

If you have played online shooters, you can imagine why this mechanic can both be popular and unpopular. If you’re the one jumping, it gives an adrenaline boost. That’s why you can see this mechanic in a lot of single player action games.

But if you’re fighting the people doing the jumping, it can be the most annoying mechanic you have to deal with. Even if you can boost jump as well, the mechanic makes it that much harder to find and take down opponents.

What Could This Even Be Though?

Treyarch and Raven Software presumably came up with something else that could offer something like boost jumps. But it’s different enough that it should be considered a completely different thing.

So we don’t know if we want to know what Treyarch and Raven Software actually came up with instead. In any case, we may be finding out in GamesCom later today.