Activision: Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Will Have An “Evolution Of Omnimovement” Grounded In The Franchise Timeline

Activision has given us an early peek into what to look forward to for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Stephanie Snowden, Senior Director of Communications at Activision is also co-host of COD POD, the official dedicated Call of Duty podcast. In the Community Mailbag portion of the latest episode of COD POD, Snowden was asked if Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 would see the highly anticipated return of Omnimovement.

Here’s what Snowden said:

What I will say about the setting of this game is that it’s 2035, right? Which means this is thirty years before Black Ops 3 and ten years after Black Ops 2. So it certainly has some ties to Black Ops 2.

As a result of that, I can confirm, no wall running, no jetpacks. But it will feature an evolution of Omnimovement.

As explained by CharlieIntel on Twitter, an October 2024 leak from FumoLeaks supposedly leaked that Activision was planning an“evolution of Omnimovement”. The same rumor also claimed that the game would have wall jump, as well as the return of Uplink mode, Face-off, Gunfight, changes to Body Shield, and Networked Perks. Since Snowden stated that there would be no wall running, that may be getting replaced by wall jumping instead.

It was certainly also interesting that Snowden alluded to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s place in the timeline. It seems that Activision made these decisions partly based on what would make sense for the game’s setting. Presumably, they would then work on refining those systems to make them enjoyable for their players as well.

It’s an interesting detail because Microsoft announced in November 2024 that the Call of Duty franchise would be managed by a single committee moving forward. At the time, fans worried that this would mean that the games would now become more uniform, and so they would be taking even less risks.

But this rumor suggests that this committee management system can actually help Call of Duty studios like Treyarch and Infinity Ward plan their games out in such a way that they can help build to the franchise’s lore, and also make them great games in themselves. It raises comparisons to how LucasArts has always had consultants work with each Star Wars media. They didn’t just do this to maintain continuity, but to help ensure each media retains the spirit of what Star Wars is.

As Snowden also pointed out, it’s a bit early to be talking about these details when Treyarch haven’t actually revealed the game yet. But her willingness to address that hot button question now suggests that we aren’t that far away from that official reveal. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s final season looming, we know that that big reveal presentation is definitely on the way.