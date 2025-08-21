Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Gets Ratings From ESRB and PEGI

OK so it really is coming soon.

Maybe we shouldn’t have been that worried about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond after all.

Shortly after the Kirby Air Riders Direct, some discourse started from Metroid fans unhappy that they’ve been waiting even longer for information about the games they’re waiting for. This was ultimately concern and frustration that Nintendo wasn’t doing more to reassure these fans.

On the other hand, NateTheHate said that he was not worried at all about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond still releasing in 2025. With Nintendo moving to even bring Kirby Air Riders to Gamescom and PAX East, it’s clear that Nintendo is focusing on Sakurai’s game right now.

We Get The Official News From Nintendo – On The eShop

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond received a T rating from the ESRB. As of this writing, the rating is still not yet live on the ESRB website. Instead, it’s on the game’s US eShop store listing.

PEGI has also shared their own video game rating. The European regulator gave it a 12 rating, which is roughly equivalent to the ESRB’s T rating. And yes, this time it also appeared on the UK eShop store listing.

These ratings are a clear indication that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is close to being finished, if it hasn’t finished development already. Nintendo doesn’t have to be that quiet about this game.

There’s Two Reasons Nintendo Could Still Be Quiet About Metroid

Kirby Air Riders is releasing in November. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is coming before that this October. Nintendo may want to focus on promoting less Switch 2 games together. Nintendo does not want their fans’ attention to be distracted. They also don’t want them to feel torn on what to buy and play first.

The other reason is one that annoys everyone, but is simply the reality of the day. Nintendo could be waiting for two weeks before they release the game to start promotion. Based on ‘market data’, gamers lose interest if they wait too long for a game to launch.

It absolutely is asking Metroid fans a lot to stay patient a little bit longer for news. Even if you take away the speculation, Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4: Beyond all the way back in 2017.

As we now know, it also went severe development difficulties. It apparently got so bad that Nintendo started over development after two years. We’re now being asked to trust Nintendo, and especially its producer, Kensuke Tanabe.

But maybe just trusting Nintendo isn’t that bad an idea. Switch 2 owners are definitely still on track to have one of the most successful and prolific console launch lineups.