Destiny 2 Lightfall: How To Obtain Basso Ostinato | Legendary Void Shotgun

Everything you need to know to obtain the Basso Ostinato in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall has been out for a little while now, and players are starting to get a grasp on how the new expansion has altered the game’s meta. More importantly, players are getting better gear, and so once impossible activities are well and truly doable a couple of weeks in. This has opened up new obtainable weapons, and these weapons are pretty darn good.

The most interesting of the bunch is the Terminal Overload weapons – legendary weapons you grab by completing Terminal Overloads and cracking open the locked chest. There are three weapons, and they rotate daily. This guide is going to go over how you can get your hands on the rapid-firing Void Shotgun, Basso Ostinato.

What Is Basso Ostinato

Basso Ostinato is a Legendary Void Shotgun that drops from locked Terminal Overload chests. This shotgun comes with great stats, awesome potential perks, and can find all kinds of uses in both PVE and PVP content.

When picking up the Basso Ostinato, you are looking at the following base stats:

Impact – 65

– 65 Range – 26

– 26 Stability – 27

– 27 Handling – 40

– 40 Reload Speed – 63

– 63 Magazine – 7

Not only that, but Basso Ostinato comes with the standard Lightfall Origin Perk of Nanotech Rockets, which is pretty darn nice, and the Intrinsic Trait, Rapid-Fire Frame. This allows you to fire the Basso Ostinato fully automatic whilst also giving you more ammo reserves to pull from.

Whilst Shotguns tend to be overlooked in Destiny 2, the Basso, thanks to Void bonuses from the Season Of Defiance Artefact, is a great Special pick for any build and its Perks help push it beyond what you might otherwise expect.

How To Obtain Basso Ostinato

Basso Ostinato, as far as we are aware, can only drop from locked Terminal Overload Chests. This alone makes it very difficult to obtain this event can be quite a slog to get through, and keys are hard – if not impossible – to get a hold of. What’s more, Basso Ostinato will only drop if the Terminal Overload Event is taking place in Ahimsa Park. Locations rotate daily.

With all of that in mind, it could take days for you to get a hold of Basso Ostinato, and even when you finally get the chance to grab one, the Perks could be underwhelming. The number of steps – and the grind involved – make getting a “God Roll” very time-consuming – which is to be expected.

Best Perks For Basso Ostinato

If you do get your hands on this rather magnificent weapon, you are going to want to keep an eye out for some key perks. You won’t be able to take all of these of course. The ones we would look out for are:

Barrel Shroud – This gives the Basso Ostinato a nice bump in every stat we want to see. Handling, Stability, and Range all get a nudge.

Tactical Mag – Tac Mag is a great magazine to roll with. This lets you reload Basso Ostinato faster whilst also giving you more shells in your magazine.

Perpetual Motion – Similar to Barrel Shroud, Perpetual Motion will give a bunch of nice buffs to your handling, stability, and reload speed whilst you are on the move. These buffs are going to be active 99% of the time, and they help round out this Shotgun.

Envious Assassin – Envious Assassin appears quite a lot, and that’s because it’s really good. Being able to overfill your magazine and reload whilst your Shotgun is not in hand is a fantastic Perk.

Destabilising Rounds – Getting kills with the Basso Ostinato will cause your target to become Volatile. This makes them prone to exploding and spreading that debuff to nearby enemies. Excellent for crowd control and increases this gun’s PVE viability.

Overall, Basso Ostinato is a great Legendary that is worth tracking down. It fits into the Season Of Defiance perfectly and works well with both Circular Logic and Synchronic Roulette.

That’s all we have for Destiny 2 Lightfall for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Destiny 2 content.