Starfield Scale To Be Bigger Than Fallout & Skyrim?

Bethesda’s Starfield has been one of the most hyped and anticipated RPGs for years now. This is a game we’ve been waiting on since before the latest generation of console platforms dropped. Likewise, fans of Bethesda who were eager to play this new IP might have been a bit disappointed when Microsoft acquired the company. Now with the game only slated to release on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms, it looks like this Xbox exclusive might be rather massive. Today we’re finding out about a report from the XNC Podcast that suggests Starfield will be incredibly enormous.

Now it’s best not to put too much weight on marketing materials. There are plenty of examples in the past where a game fails to deliver what is promised. But a report from XNC Podcast host, Colt Eastwood, claims that they have heard some thrilling statements from the game. Again, this is nothing official, but the podcast host claims sources close to the game project have expressed just how massive this upcoming IP actually is when compared to other Bethesda game releases.

In particular, Starfield is said to be larger than anything we’ve seen from Fallout or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. That should make for quite a bit of exploration and quest-taking if proven to be true. Likewise, apparently, the host was also able to speak with some playtesters who have also found the game to be well done. Either way, there are plenty of players interested in jumping into this game when it launches, so we’re sure there will be space explorers highlighting their discoveries online as soon as it drops.

From what we know so far about Starfield, the game is set in the distant future, where mankind has taken over space. Players will be taking the role of a space explorer, where you’ll venture to different planets. As mentioned, while this game was slated for next-generation platforms initially, Bethesda had since been acquired by Microsoft. As a result, you’ll only see this game launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a specific release date just yet, but we should see something unveiled soon, as it’s slated for 2023. In the meantime, while we wait for this game to release and see just how massive it is for ourselves, you can check out the game trailer in the video embedded below.

Source