Alone in the Dark Into The Madness Trailer Offers New Details

Alone in the Dark is going to give survival horror fans something new to enjoy next month. We’ve waited a good little while for the reimagining of the 1992 Alone in the Dark title. While the game is set to launch in March, new details about what to expect are still being shared. Today, THQ Nordic dropped a brand new trailer for the game called Into The Madness. With this trailer, we’re finding out that you might be keen on replaying this game.

With the latest trailer drop, we got a little more insight into this upcoming game. For instance, we know that the title will feature two leading protagonists. However, it looks like you’ll be stuck with just one as you progress through the game. Depending on the character you choose, you’ll find that the game will set you on a slightly different route.

The game narrative is all about Emily Hartwood’s missing uncle. This period piece title will have Emily seeking the aid of a private investigator named Edward Carnby as they travel to Derceto Manor, a home that aids the mentally fatigued. With Emily’s uncle previously staying at this home, it’s the hope that Emily and Edward will uncover what happened. Little do they know they’ll be walking into something far more sinister.

Depending on whether you play as Emily or Edward, it will determine how the path you take for the narrative will play out. It doesn’t seem like it will be drastically different, but there might be a reason for you to go through the game twice to see how things would play out between the two different characters.

Meanwhile, the game trailer also highlights that depending on the character you play will determine how the characters will react to you. We are given a small example of the trailer, which you can view below. Otherwise, the footage offers some insights into the actors taking on the roles of Edward and Emily while highlighting some of the unique characters you’ll come across.

Currently, Alone in the Dark is set to launch on March 20, 2024. When the game hits the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. As mentioned, you can view the latest trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.