New Nintendo Switch Model Set to Launch November 4th

A new Nintendo Switch model has been announced and it’s set to launch on November 4th. Just in time for the Nintendo Direct that is reportedly supposed to happen later this month, Nintendo’s new OLED model will release alongside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks as though this unit will be similar when compared to the newly announced Splatoon 3 model, which featured stylized joycons, a new Splatoon-themed Switch, and the OLED dock which was further embellished to match.

The Pokémon Violet and Scarlet OLED will likely remain unchanged beneath its fancied-up exterior. However, in the looks department, there is a lot to talk about. First, let’s take a look at the overall coloring. Both Joycon will be colored to match the aforementioned Pokémon and their games. The colors look as though they may be unique shades and not just a convenient paring of what Nintendo already had on the shelf. On the front, each Joycon is covered in a badge. Simple and businesslike. However, if it’s business up front then it’s certainly a party in the back.

The back will feature a busy and vibrant array of Pokémon, badges, and Pokeballs. The Pokémon are all drawn in a cute whimsical art style that is fun and bold. It stands out beautifully against the black rear shell of the Switch. On the back of each Joy-con, there are two Pokémon rendered in the opposite color of the joycon itself. It looks as if the Scarlet Joy-con will have some of the graphics carried across from the body of the switch. There’s no word on if the Joy-con will be available separately. However, if they are this means that possessing the Joy-con alone you might have part of a badge hanging out on one side. It’s minor and would likely bother very few folks but it’s worth mentioning.

Now we come to the piste-de-resistance, the dock. As with the Splatoon model, the Pokémon Violet and Scarlet model dock will feature brilliant artwork adorning the white canvas-like surface. Koraidon and Miraidon stand proud as they adorn the front shell in all their monochromatic glory. As with all the other artwork on this model. Additionally, there will be a gloss white/silver design that frames the two legendary Pokémon beautifully.

Unfortunately, it won’t include either of the games. We know this courtesy of a small line of text visible in the release video, which is a disappointing disclaimer that sits right up there with “Batteries not included.” Despite this point though, we’re still glad Nintendo is trying to keep the console looking fresh. If it weren’t for our growing mountain of handheld devices, we’d be counting our money in anticipation of this model’s release.

Source