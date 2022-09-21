Xbox to Become Switch and Steam Deck Rival with Logitech G

No matter whose side you’re on in regards to the console wars, there is one thing that is undeniable. The competition between Nintendo, SEGA, Sony, and Microsoft has led to various innovations and improvements over the years, from the use of CDs to make bigger games, to motion controls, to graphical improvements, and now, handheld gaming with true console titles. The Nintendo Switch was the one who made that a true idea and is dominating the market as a result. The Steam Deck though is trying to one-up them thanks to their Deck accessing basically all Steam titles. Now though, Xbox is going to get in on this action, and they’re teaming up with Logitech to do it. This is the Logitech G.

While that may not be the most inspiring name they could use, the team is dropping a lot of details about the platform, such as how this is a cloud gaming platform. It won’t be able to just straight-up download titles like the Steam Deck does, but will use Wi-Fi to connect to gaming services like the Xbox Game Pass, thus giving players plenty of access to titles that they can play. The catch here is the gamer must have a good Wi-Fi signal to play, as native internet will not be a part of the platform.

Furthermore, you’ll have a 1080p screen, the controllers will be built into the Logitech G, and your battery life will be about 12 hours. This obviously puts it on par with some of the specs of the Steam Deck, and well above the Nintendo Switch in certain ways. Needless to say, the Xbox team is excited for it.

“Xbox Cloud Gaming was built to enable players around the world to access Xbox games whenever they want, on the device of their choosing,” said Xbox’s Cloud Gaming VP Catherine Gluckstein.

They emphasized in their press release that they want to bring joy to players using this device, allowing them to jump into their favorite game wherever and whenever they want. Another plot twist is that, unlike the Steam Deck, and much like the Nintendo Switch, the price point is $350. But, if you pre-order it now, it’ll be only $299.

So, what do we truly make of this? On one hand, this is a big move for Xbox, as this puts them in the handheld market for the first time ever. Plus, if they really can make it so the Xbox Game Pass titles can work seamlessly on the platform with a good wi-fi signal, that would be a huge boon for their gamers.

How well it’ll actually sell is up in the air, but we’ll find out when the platform launches on October 18.

